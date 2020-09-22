After the drug connection surfaced in the Sushant case, many big Bollywood stars have appeared before the NCB. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has given a reaction to this. He says that people from Bollywood involved in drug cartels should be arrested.

If it is a murder then you have to know who did it and why

Subramanian Swamy told our colleague Times Now on the Sushant case, there are two dimensions. If it is murder then we have to know who did it and why. According to him, the second dimension is the angle of use of drugs, that is also very important. He said that such an incident should never happen again.

Swami commented on Jaya Bachchan’s parliament speech

Swamy said on the matter that drug cartels should be controlled in Bollywood. The arrests of Jaya Saha and the rest are very important for the cleanliness of the society. Swamy also reacted to the ‘Witch Hunting’ speech in Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament. He said that witch hunting becomes necessary if the industry is full of views.

NCB can arrest Jaya Saha

According to a Times Now report, the initials of the names of Bollywood’s top five stars have been revealed in the drug case. Talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned for 5 hours on Monday. A chat followed. In it, 1 name is being claimed to be Deepika Padukone.

