Highlights: Swami has moved Supreme Court against the decision of Uttarakhand High Court

Supreme Court against Uttarakhand High Court verdict

Earlier, the High Court dismissed the petition of Subramanian Swamy

The four Dham temples include Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

new Delhi

Subramanian Swamy, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who made headlines due to his statements, has moved the Supreme Court against the decision of Uttarakhand High Court on July 21, 2020, through the formation of Char Dham Devasthanam management. The acquisition of Char Dham and 51 other pilgrimage sites was challenged. is. Earlier, the High Court upheld the validity of the Devasthanam Act, ruling that the state would own the temples and the board would have the power to administer and manage the properties. Explain that the four Dham temples include Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

In fact, Subramanian Swamy had argued that the worshipers at these dhams belonged to a different religious sect, so it was their right to own, manage and administer the shrines. But the High Court ruled that believers are not believers and worshipers in Vaishnava form.

Swami challenged the decision of the Devasthanam Management Board

After Swamy left, two NGOs – Dharma and Indic Collective which were at the forefront of the Sabarimala case – also challenged the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court in the Supreme Court. In which the action was questioned by advocate Suvidutt Sundaram entering the role of secular state to manage everything himself. In the High Court, Swamy had chosen the decision of the state government to form the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, the state government had taken control of the Char Dham and other 51 temples.

Swami had said violation of fundamental rights

Swamy argued in his petition that the entire plan and context of the Act negates any freedom or autonomy to administer or manage religious communities or a temple. The petition also states that the government is violating the fundamental rights guaranteed to all citizens and sects, including Hindu citizens and sects, under Articles 25, 26, and 29 (1) of the Constitution of India.

Supreme Court against Uttarakhand High Court verdict

Swami gave this argument

Swamy has said in his petition that the actions of the state government mock constitutional principles and misuse the legal process and idol power and are influenced by malicious and external views. Swamy argued that it was wrong on the part of the High Court to say that the believers, including forms of Shaiva and Vaishnava worship, are not revered. The High Court at the same time refused to recognize Sanatana Dharma as a Hindu sect.

What was the comment of the High Court?

The court stated that “Hinduism is called ‘Sanatana’, that is, its eternal value: one that is neither time-bound nor associated with space.” Since all Hindus believe in Sanatan Dharma in large numbers, they cannot be treated the same as any religious sect. The court, citing the Sabarimala verdict (2018), held that any caste or sub-caste or sect of Hinduism or Hinduism, which does not primarily worship a particular deity or deity, can be called a religious sect. Swamy had argued that the High Court erred in upholding the validity and constitutionality of the Devasthanam Act, “because its provisions violate the fundamental rights of all devotees of Chota Char Dham temples.”