Genoa – Within the next week, Autostrade per l’Italia will deliver the additions to the tunnel project under the port of Genoa requested by the Superior Council of Public Works. The company announced this in a press release. “Autostrade per l’Italia – reads the note – informs that, as per the procedure, work is progressing by the Company’s technicians for the development of the project relating to the Genoa sub-port tunnel, based on the observations/preliminary requirements raised by the Superior Council of Public Works on the technical-economic feasibility project”.

“In these hours – concludes the note – the Group’s professionals are refining the profiles with respect to which further study has been requested, as per practice and in compliance with recent regulations. These profiles have already been included in the final project sent to MIT, and will be shared with the Superior Council of Public Works. The delivery of the additions to the technical-economic feasibility project is expected within the next week”.