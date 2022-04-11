The developer Unknown Worlds confirmed that there is a new title in the marine survival saga Subnautica. At the moment, the project is in a very early stage. It will be created in parallel with the so-called “Project M” that the studio is working on right now, which will be a strategy game set in a science fiction universe.

Unknown Worlds confirmed the existence of this continuation of the Subnautica saga in a tweet linked to its job offers page published a few days ago.

The developer is looking for a senior narrative designer to participate in the “next game in the Subnautica universe“After the pandemic, the studio works completely remotely, so the offer is open to candidates from different countries.

We’re seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌 Come and join our fully remote studio and let’s make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 https://t.co/SfOKSmKpkT – Unknown Worlds (@UnknownWorlds) April 7, 2022



Subnautica originally came out in December 2014 in Early Access on Steam. Its final release date was January 2018, with console versions released thereafter, thus selling more than five million copies. In 2021, its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero, was released.

