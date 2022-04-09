Unknown Worlds, authors of Subnauticaconfirmed that the series will have a third chapter. For the moment she doesn’t have a name yet, but we have the opportunity to find out some information through a job offer dedicated to a Senior Narrative Designer.

Unknown Worlds is looking for a person who “will work closely with the team to tell dramatic and interesting stories in the context of a video game experience, while defining the story and lore of a new sci-fi world and the aliens that inhabit it. This one. persona has the unique opportunity to join the team early in development and help set the narrative direction of a beloved franchise, “Subnautica.

The first Subnautica

Subnautica, we recall, has always had a not particularly common emphasis on storytelling, clearly regarding the genre of survival. With the third installment, it looks like this is not going to change. The job proposal talks about an “open world game” and seeks a person familiar with “narrative development processes in an open context and a player-driven experience”. “Experience working on live-service projects or episodic content” is also required.

Unknown Worlds also announced a new original game “which will be a landmark of the genre”.