The new chapter of Subnautica emerged in the financial documents of Kraftonthe company that publishes the series, in which the game appears as a 4-player cooperative live servicearriving in 2024.

In fact, there has been no news on the new chapter of the series for some time now: Subnautica 2, which would actually be Subnautica 3, considering that in the meantime Subnautica: Below Zero was released, it had already been confirmed by the Unknown Worlds team, which had also promised information shortly just last December.

This official information has not yet arrived, but we can take at face value some indications emerging from the financial report of Krafton, the publisher, in which the new Subnautica seems to have a rather different appearance from the survival we are used to.