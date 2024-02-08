The new chapter of Subnautica emerged in the financial documents of Kraftonthe company that publishes the series, in which the game appears as a 4-player cooperative live servicearriving in 2024.
In fact, there has been no news on the new chapter of the series for some time now: Subnautica 2, which would actually be Subnautica 3, considering that in the meantime Subnautica: Below Zero was released, it had already been confirmed by the Unknown Worlds team, which had also promised information shortly just last December.
This official information has not yet arrived, but we can take at face value some indications emerging from the financial report of Krafton, the publisher, in which the new Subnautica seems to have a rather different appearance from the survival we are used to.
Something different, but not too much
In fact, the report talks about a game based on the Game as a Service (GaaS) model, in development on Unreal Engine 5 and expected to arrive during 2024, focused on 4-player cooperative multiplayer, apparently, at least for part of the gaming experience.
The report speaks of “a ocean world represented with impressive stylized graphics”, for a game that will lead us to “discover the mysteries of a completely new alien planet”. These are elements that easily connect to the tradition of the series, while the structure will obviously have some new things.
Subnautica continues to be held in high regard even within a competitive environment such as i survivaland for this reason it could have interesting implications in the live service multiplayer field, but the novelty may not be taken well by enthusiasts, we'll see.
