Of the probable existence of a sequel to the underwater survival game Subnautica this was known from some job advertisements published in April 2022, but now confirmation has arrived from the publisher Krafton itself, which also revealed the release period: first half of 2025.

The news comes from the financial report for the third quarter of 2023 Kraftonwhich talks about the new Subnautica, the third in the series (considering Below Zero).