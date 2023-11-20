Of the probable existence of a sequel to the underwater survival game Subnautica this was known from some job advertisements published in April 2022, but now confirmation has arrived from the publisher Krafton itself, which also revealed the release period: first half of 2025.
The news comes from the financial report for the third quarter of 2023 Kraftonwhich talks about the new Subnautica, the third in the series (considering Below Zero).
A highly anticipated sequel
Unfortunately the details stop there, in the sense that the financial document does not provide further details on the work of Unknown Worlds. There is only talk of a survival adventure and the fact that it is a major title for Krafton, together with PUBG Black Budget, i.e. the future extraction shooter of the PUBG series scheduled for 2024.
Subnautica launched in 2018 and as of January 20, 2020, had sold more than five million copies. Now, after almost four years, there will be many more. It is acclaimed as one of the best survival games ever. It was followed by Subnautica: Below Zero, based on the original.
