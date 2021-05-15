To begin the analysis of Subnautica Below Zero First you have to talk unceremoniously about the beginning of everything, and no, I’m not talking about the beginning of life as we know it, but rather about the first steps of the developer studio, Unknown Worlds, and is that, for those of you who until recently had not heard of the indie studio in question, it was formed at the beginning of 2001 bringing its first jewel: Natural Selection, a first-person shooter invaded by aliens where you could already see from afar how well the team was at creating creatures from another world.

This title had an expected sequel a few years later, although its followers had already lost any hope because the company at that time was dedicating itself to another type of audience, genre, and we would even say that sector. It seemed to be that Natural Selection it was the maximum they could offer us until in 2014 the studio re-emerged like a phoenix to delight us with Subnautica’s early access.

Four years later, this first installment was officially launched on the market timidly, revolutionizing the survival genre, getting multiple awards and titles for Best exploration game, Best survival game and Best PC game of 2018. Almost nothing. The team wanted to return to the ring with a fresh idea never, or almost never seen before, not to be a game inspired by X game, if not to be ‘the game’, and they succeeded in spades.

It has rained a lot since then and Unknown Worlds Entertainment has decided to continue demonstrating why they use this name by turning Subnautica into a saga and launching the sequel Subnautica Below Zero, delivery that, from what has been seen, continues to give us the opportunity to discover much more about the mysterious planet 4546B.

New adventures, same planet

With a totally new plot, we follow in the footsteps of Robin, an investigator who receives a suspicious statement that her sister Samantha – who was on an expedition on this same planet – has been found dead due to her own negligence. Disbelieving Robin, she is sure that there is much more behind all this ‘accident’, so she decides to travel to 4546B without thinking twice to find clues of what could have happened to his sister or if there was any possibility that she was still alive, as well as explore everything that this world hides. Right from the beginning we managed to find out that the story has much more weight than in the first installment, something that suits him quite well.

Of course its creators were not going to make it so easy for us to return us to the same locations already known from its first installment, this time we landed in the glacier zone of the planet where the unknown and running out of oxygen will not only be our biggest problems, hypothermia will also be. This is of course for a good reason: land exploration takes on greater prominence on this occasion and we will depend on different elements – such as thermal plants – to maintain our body temperature.

Being a fundamental part in this new plot stepping on solid ground, as well as to get new plans and materials, the idea in question is good although perhaps the great frequency with which we do it compared to the first title makes it lose a bit of that ‘magic’ that characterizes. Yes, sometimes it becomes exasperating to spend hours and hours underwater, but are we not here for this? It would be a shame if the saga became ‘off-road’, but do not be alarmed, it does not mean that it is, it can simply come to give that impression.

Fantasy under the sea

Aesthetically the game is still a treat for the eyes and basically unchanged, retaining its own style gives us an incredible repertoire of colors of the marine biome. The effects of climatic changes as well as the day and night cycle and the fauna and flora make the waters come alive by offering us a harmonious place in which to spend hours and hours exploring, collecting and manufacturing in peace as well as moments of true anxiety and terror with just a few brief sounds that alert us that something big and dangerous is watching us. This is the Subnautica essence and they have wanted to keep it that way.

As for the playable, it is still in its thirteen, with small changes yes, but with the same mechanics and objectives, offering the player different game modes as appropriate, a more relaxed way to explore new species, get creative and build our own aquatic base, collect and enjoy life at the bottom of the sea or become all survivors in search of the most unwanted dangers. Subnautica Below Zero once again fulfills its objective of satisfying both the ‘passive’ and the ‘offensive’ player, something that rarely happens in a video game and that offers that balance so sought after by many users.

His weak point: his shadow

At this point, it must be emphasized that not everything could be beautiful words towards this sequel, if it is true that following the same formula as its predecessor is a guarantee of success although maybe a change of plot and location know little by little to feel it as a unique and original title, that spark that arises and says: ‘I need it’, and the great reason of course is its first installment, which does not make things very easy for the second to shine – something that usually happen very often-, even so, Below Zero becomes a pleasant experience for those lovers of the genre who are either fans of Subnautica or even who are starting in survival, it is recommended for all types of public, you only need a little patience and… collect lots of resources!

Another negative point to talk about is its performance in Xbox OneI’m not going to deny that Xbox Series is already the present for most players but personally I don’t think it’s such a demanding title as to suffer from FPS jerks in the middle of the game on an Xbox One from time to time. Obviously this it is something reversible and it will surely be fixed with a new optimization so if you are still from the ‘oldgen’ don’t worry, you can enjoy the game like the rest.

Conclution:

Subnautica Below Zero expands our underwater experience with new stories to tell and discover, with a new plot that engages, new areas to explore and thus delight those who fell in love with the original title. It’s good, yes, although it feels like it lacks ‘something’ more surprising to be able to show off and leave behind what was seen in 2014, something that has a lot to do with it being treated for a while as a very complete DLC, a complement for the main game. Yes indeed, a perfect complement that anyone would want to acquire.