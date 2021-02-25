Subnautica: Below Zero, the standalone expansion to Unknown World’s brilliant 2018 underwater survival adventure, will finally be getting its full version 1.0 release on 14th May.

Below Zero will have been in early access for nearly two and half years by the time May comes around (its predecessor, by way of contrast, was in early access development for slightly longer, at just over three years), and it’s full launch will see the game make the leap to Nintendo Switch, alongside Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

If you’ve not been keeping up with developments, Subnautica: Below Zero takes place one year after the events of the first game, and challenges players – through family systems of building, crafting, and exploration – to survive a disaster at an alien research station.

Subnautica: Below Zero’s very spoiler-y launch date trailer.

It’s set on a previously unseen part of the first game’s ocean planet 4546B – one that’s considerably icier and chillier than Subnautica players will have encountered before – and brings its own unique biomes, creatures, and other surprises. There’s a look at Below Zero’s action in the launch date trailer above, but be aware it’s absolutely awash with spoilers.

Unknown Worlds has confirmed Subnautica: Below Zero’s console editions will be available both digitally and physically when they launch alongside the PC version on 14th May.