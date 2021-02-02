It’s been 7 years since Subnautica, the indie title of Unknown Worlds Entertainment, saw the light in early access for the first time and revolutionized the genre of action and survival games by introducing us to the mysterious planet for the first time 4546B, an alien destination where the highest percentage of life is found in the ocean and where unimaginable creatures inhabit that may well be harmless or endanger our lives.

Allowing us the free exploration of a totally new world in which to get lost, meet new species and put our survival skills to the test underwater, this first installment has been – since its official launch in 2018 – numerous times awarded for being a great proposal different and unique not being for less, as we showed in our review.

Such was its success and its good results after the ‘early access’ period that its creators did not hesitate for a second to create a type of sequel so that players could learn much more about the world that lives in the game, although there are Needless to say, this started as nothing more than an expansion for the first game but, seeing that they had enough content to make it a new chapter in the now saga, they knew how to change direction in time. This is where it enters the scene Subnautica Below Zero, our protagonist today, one of the most anticipated titles without a doubt by fans of the genre and by those who were captivated by the saga that inspired the study, the now mythical Half-life.

It must be said that this kind of simulator opened its doors to players using the same modus operandi as the first one already in January 2019, taking advantage of the user experience to grow, improve and continue developing in the background to offer the best in their official launch that is coming up: it will take place if everything goes as expected this spring, when it is barely 2 years after its first stage.

Back, but in a totally new world.

Returning once more to the still unknown and vast planet 4546B, -this time focusing on the arctic region of this-, we will put ourselves in the shoes of Robin, a scientist sent to collect information and investigate the alien artifacts that abound in these lands a year after the events that occurred in the original title. Of course, this will not be the only reason to carry out this dangerous mission that our protagonist will have: there is also a personal objective, such as investigating how her own sister died during a journey, something that will make us discover things that we would rather not have seen. So far the introduction to the plot of Subnautica Below Zero but what about the playable part?

Although it is true that it bears a great resemblance, almost total, to the first game in terms of playability, manufacture, construction and others, multiple aspects have been improved that the community shouted for, as well as its accessibility and translations so that a greater number of public can fully enjoy this adventure.

Of course some have also been implemented novelties that will surely make a difference, one of them is that we will also find a large part of life, objectives and others on the surface, something that is great although we will have to monitor our body temperature now, things that the Arctic has … On the other hand we will have to our disposal new inventions and recipes such as the spy penguin, an adorable robot gadget that will allow us to reach certain places that are difficult to access while we observe more closely the local fauna such as the new ‘penguins’ among others without running any danger, in addition to including a photo mode that does not hurt, among other artifacts and vehicles that as usual, we can create with our own hands. What if we have missed is some kind of map, that we can either count on it from the beginning or that we have to manufacture it, but that it helps us not to repeat our forays and to be able to visit new points more easily. Although who knows, considering that its development continues, it may be added before its official departure.

But then, after all, why release a sequel so close to the original game and not just stick with a simple content expansion? The short answer: his story, a totally new plot that surrounds us and of which we will want to continue discovering more and more. The long answer: despite being the same world, the scenarios, the biomes and the flora and fauna that inhabit it are something never seen, not to mention the secrets and mysteries that await us in every corner of the map. We are talking about enjoying once again the pleasant experience that Subnautica was in its day and doing it as if it were the first time with another protagonist and different additions that manage to complete the experience of the original, that’s how Below Zero would be described.

A great tool to escape from everything bad that is happening in the world today and spend hours and hours exploring, collecting, building the aquatic base of our dreams, interacting with every creature that crosses our path or going in search of being more dangerous to inhabit these waters. The good thing about the work of Unknown Worlds is that we have free choice, the player chooses his path and what is most satisfactory for him to do, whatever the choice, the game ensures us many hours of entertainment, something that will also expand with new content that will be implemented in the future , the study has already stated.

Subnautica Below Zero He treads with leaden feet with a formula that already worked in his day but which at the same time becomes a risky bet with its similarity that he will have to maintain over time. We are clear that they will achieve it and that they will give the opportunity for new players to enter this new world -without the need to complete the first game as well-. We remind you that a couple of weeks ago the title appeared listed for Xbox Series X and Series S, so fortunately we could also enjoy it on the new generation of Xbox. And you, in which version of Xbox will you play it?

