Just when you think you have seen all the themes that a survival game can have, it appears Subnautica: Below Zero, a title developed by the team of Unknown Worlds Entertainment which will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and next-gen consoles with an upcoming update.

Subnautica: Below Zero is a proposal that combines an open world with survival mechanics and elements of action and adventure with a main idea that refers to exploring. This production is currently going through an early access period where players can test the experience and get a feel for what they are playing.

In Subnautica: Below Zero, the user takes the role of Robin, who studies the environment of planet 4546B. The goal is for you to survive and explore as much as possible while completing various objectives; you collect resources, make tools, build bases, and more. Of course, you also have interaction with the fauna of this planet.

We are going to tell you how it went with Subnautica: Below Zero and tell you what to expect now that the title is ready to be released on both consoles and PC in the coming months.

We also recommend: What is Rust and when will it be released on Xbox One and PS4?

It all starts falling on the planet

Right off the bat Subnautica: Below Zero It is a survival game, so you have to collect as many materials as necessary to survive in an environment that you do not expect. Unlike the last installment of the series, here, before entering the sea, you explore many areas on foot, a detail that gives some versatility.

At first, you control everything with a kind of tablet (or PDA), in which you can read some tips to start surviving. All this content seems like a section that fills the experience, however, it is important to read as much as possible to better understand all possible contexts.

A curious detail is that survival in Subnautica: Below Zero It is a very serious subject, even profound, because when there is bad weather, you have to rub your hands to avoid dying from the cold. You are even going to find some flowers to help keep you warm for a while.

What should be clear is that, of the entire game, only 10% will be spent on the surface. Technically the experience takes place in this aquatic area on the planet where the Subnautica: Below Zero adventure begins.

Subnautica: Below Zero and its maritime life

Let’s not lose sight of that Subnautica: Below Zero it has its heart in the sea and that is where all the action takes place. Just like it happens in a normal survival title, you have to collect everything that is possible and serve you to survive. As you swim, you notice that you can catch fish by hand, collect materials, and so on.

On PC, this all looks pretty cool, the developers made it Subnautica: Below Zero it looked pretty, at least on the Master Race platform. Then, at the base, at the site under the sea, that’s where everything begins to take shape; You know the ‘crafting’ system, you check what works for you and you do a little of everything: clean water, cooking (which usually has to do with fish) and much more.

The creation system is quite clear, even unique, because we don’t see this in other games. Also, you can spend a lot of time manufacturing and looking at all the options at your fingertips, as long as you pay close attention to everything you collect and need.

Little by little, the story unfolds and what begins with a small base in which you only dedicate yourself to making all kinds of items with the materials you are collecting, turns into a much more functional and complex base. The important thing, the basis of the game, it all comes down to simply surviving and exploring. There is no other way to advance and go far. That is the proposal and you must not lose sight of it.

Fauna and Flora

For a survival game to be solid, you need a lot of content all over the place and that’s one of the attractions of Subnautica: Below Zero, which has many details both in its creatures and in the plants themselves. The bad thing is that sometimes you think of the worst when you already grab a species of penguins that maybe you should let loose or take them for other activities.

The funny thing is that if you mess with these fictional animals and they don’t like what you do to them, they will get a bit violent and you won’t be able to do much with them. For example, if you take a baby away from his mother and herd included, he will pull your teeth and walk away. By inertia you are going to release it because in one of those it bites you.

Now, dealing with these creatures will not be easy, you will have to make many weapons such as knives to be able to face them. Are they very strong beings? Are they broken in their potency? The truth is that no, with a good ‘knife’, you can dispatch them and get away with it. What yes, is that they will not warn you when they are nearby, so you have to pay close attention to your surroundings.

Let us not lose sight, once again, that the value of Subnautica: Below Zero it is in how the exploration is expanding. It is no longer just about catching fish, collecting minerals or inspecting plants, you must review the entire area, sunken ships and make your character progress in the direction that suits you best.

Subnautica: Below Zero has a lot to offer and will give you a good amount of gameplay hours

Subnautica: Below Zero It is a fairly deep game, one of those that keep you going from one place to another looking for answers to the story that is unfolding and knowing everything that ‘the sea’ can offer you. It is interesting that you bet on a scenario like this and in such a fascinating way. It could even be the title that Jacques-Yves Cousteau would have liked to play if he was a fan of video games.

On the other hand, how much is missing Subnautica: Below Zero to be ready? We don’t have a date on hand to tell you when it will be complete. Even with everything he has, it could be out in a couple more months, but we can’t be sure. The best you can do is take a look at the Early Access that is on Steam and its price is quite accessible.

Fans of this franchise must be patient and wait for Unknown Worlds to say when it will be ready for them to embark on this adventure.



