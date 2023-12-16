Subnautica 3 (unofficial name) was officially confirmed in a financial report last month, and developer Unknown Worlds has finally commented publicly on the matter, promising details about the game's Early Access launch in 2024.

“Your recent enthusiasm for the next game in the Subnautica universe has been contagious,” the developers say in a post on X which you can see below. “While we're not ready to reveal any more information yet, keep watching this space. We'll share more information about our Early Access plans in 2024!” There's also a rocket emoji.

Because of the rocket emoji and the words “this space”, some fans interpreted the tweet as a teaser that the next Subnautica will be set in spaceinstead of in the depths of the sea: however, it could just be a fantasy of enthusiasts.