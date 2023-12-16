Subnautica 3 (unofficial name) was officially confirmed in a financial report last month, and developer Unknown Worlds has finally commented publicly on the matter, promising details about the game's Early Access launch in 2024.
“Your recent enthusiasm for the next game in the Subnautica universe has been contagious,” the developers say in a post on X which you can see below. “While we're not ready to reveal any more information yet, keep watching this space. We'll share more information about our Early Access plans in 2024!” There's also a rocket emoji.
Because of the rocket emoji and the words “this space”, some fans interpreted the tweet as a teaser that the next Subnautica will be set in spaceinstead of in the depths of the sea: however, it could just be a fantasy of enthusiasts.
What has been said about the next Subnautica in the past
Unknown Worlds has been talking about the next Subnautica game in vague terms for a while now, and old job listings have made it very clear that something in that universe is in production.
Last month, publisher Krafton made some brief details official about the “next Subnautica,” calling it an “adventure/survival” game that's expected to release for PC and consoles in the first half of 2025. It's unclear whether that date refers to to a 1.0 version or an Early Access version.
Recall that both Subnautica and its sequel expansion, Below Zero, were published in Early Access.
#Subnautica #developers #promise #news #fans #space #themed
Leave a Reply