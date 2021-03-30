In continuation to last week’s topic entitled “American Positioning in the Middle East,” we were not surprised by the cooperation agreement signed on Saturday 27 March 2021 between China and Iran, which formally indicates the existence of a strategic partnership between the two countries, but on the ground, it is the first result of the old and new conflict in the East. The Middle East is between America and China, as the latter decided to act after America did not move quickly to resolve its issues, so Iran was its first stop.

The Sino-Iranian agreement has multiple connotations. The first aspect is an economic diplomat directed at the Iranian and Chinese inside to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Sino-Iranian relations, and the second aspect is directed at the American side, which began in 2021, slowing down in defining its final strategy regarding the Middle East, thus opening the door wide to revive that agreement. Which began to talk about in 2016, but since the election of former US President Donald Trump remained locked in the drawers, the two countries, China and Iran, wanted to hurry this strategic alliance in the hope of pushing the new US administration to more turmoil and confusion in the Middle East region.

In 2014, the volume of trade between China and Iran was estimated at 51.8 billion dollars, but in 2020 it decreased to 16 billion dollars. Therefore, the “New Silk Road” agreement between China and Iran talks about investments worth 400 billion dollars, in addition to oil, mining, trade, transport and agriculture. There is talk about Chinese concessions in the Iranian infrastructure, military field, airports and ports. This agreement is Iran’s second agreement with a superpower since 2001 when Iran and Russia signed a cooperation agreement in the nuclear field, which was extended twice to reach 20 years.

The third aspect raises the question about Iranian pragmatism, which has worked for forty years to liquidate the Iranian left, fought the Russian left, and designed for itself a thorny left that meets with the American “democrats” and the European, Venezuelan, Brazilian and others left, which did not find any embarrassment in showing the other side of the identity of the Malian ideology. The extreme right-wing sits in the bosom of the Chinese left, which also depends for its expansion not only on the economic and political side, but also on promoting the success of its ideological project based on socialism in the face of the American capitalist model.

Is what is happening in Iran today classified under the list of “opportunism” or “surrender”? There is no doubt that the US sanctions during the term of President Trump, the US exit from the nuclear agreement, the weight of the bill for exporting crises, financing and arming militias in Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon, as well as the Iranian economic and social collapse and the accumulation of insulting the killing of Qassem Soleimani, have all pushed the Iranian regime to crawl towards the far left. Iran entered the castle of the Chinese Dragon, as “the drowned people are not afraid of getting wet”, bypassing the slogans promoted by the Iranian revolution internally, and without the approval of its people, especially as we know that former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad condemned in July 2020 the ongoing negotiations to conclude a new agreement with A “foreign country” for 25 years, and declared that negotiations were taking place without the knowledge of the Iranian people!

I think that what allows Iran to approach the distant Chinese ideology, whether motivated by “surrender” or “opportunism”, will allow it to get closer to the “Abrahamic arena”, a few steps, and the justification and motivation will be deeper and clearer for cultural, geopolitical, economic and ideological considerations, This will place it, this time, not in the position of the submissive follower as much as being a partner in the new world, which will redistribute world powers, and the Middle East, over the next twenty years, will be a great destination that proceeds from the ground of peace and tolerance, which the UAE started towards sustainable development, security and stability Which the peoples of the region aspire to.

There is nothing to prevent China, a friendly partner country, being a strong ally of the countries of the Middle East, whether in the presence or absence of the American and European side, but the clear shared vision of all Middle Eastern countries must be based on the unity of strategic and ideological interests that guarantee the future. The absence of conflicts and wars like the one we see today in Yemen or Syria, and that this arena also not be a scene of conflicts between other world powers that have chosen to position themselves in the Middle East.