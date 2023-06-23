Suspend visits to the wreck of the Titanic in the name of safety. This is asked by Charles Haas, president of the Titanic International Society, an American non-profit organization established in 1989 to preserve the history of the Titanic and the events surrounding her sinking on April 15, 1912. “It’s time to seriously consider whether submarine trips to the wreck of the Titanic should end in the name of safetyalso in light of the little that remains to be learned about the transatlantic,” he said.

“The role played by manned submersibles in carrying out wreck surveys can now be played by autonomous submarine assets, such as those that mapped the vessel with high-resolution imagery last summer. The world joins us in expressing our deep sadness and our grief for this tragic and avoidable event,” he said of the deaths of the five people traveling aboard the Titan, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush.

Haas also paid tribute to Nargeolet, stating that her “knowledge of the wreck and wreck site was unique and unmatched.” “Commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet brought more than a quarter century of experience to this expedition, making more dives to the wreck of the Titanic than anyone else on earth. His willingness to share that information kept the world informed of the deteriorating conditions of the Titanic and helped rewrite significant parts of the ship’s history. Sadly, that irreplaceable knowledge has been lost.”

Haas then stressed the need to initiate “an extensive and detailed investigation by the US Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board and/or their Canadian counterparts. They should thoroughly investigate the design, structure, systems of submarine safety communications, emergency preparedness and procedures, as well as the proximity, rapid response capability and deployment of deep-sea rescue systems.Furthermore, international regulation should provide for extensive preventive inspections of submarines. As the Titanic taught the world lessons about safety, so should the loss of the Titan.”