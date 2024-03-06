Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

After a fire breaks out on a diving yacht, there is no trace of a German tourist. © xChristoph_Lischetzkix/Imago

When a diving boat suddenly catches fire off the coast of Egypt, all the tourists were rescued. But one person probably had no chance.

Hurghada – Exotic fish, impressive coral areas: A 17-person travel group was looking forward to a very special diving experience in the underwater world off the coast of Egypt. The tourists took a diving yacht out to sea, but the trip ended in tragedy. The boat caught fire.

Fire breaks out on diving boat – “German nationals missing since the incident”

As the Picturenewspaper reported that there was a cable fire in the yacht's kitchen on February 22nd. Travelers, crew members and diving instructors were then brought to safety in speedboats. However, one person did not make it off board in time. It is said to be a 57-year-old German from East Westphalia who was vacationing alone. She is said to have had her cabin on the lowest deck of the yacht, near the engine room. There is currently no trace of her, as the Foreign Office confirmed to the newspaper.

“We are aware of the case of a diving boat that caught fire. A German national has been missing since the incident. Our embassy in Cairo is in contact with the relatives and the local Egyptian authorities,” the statement said. A request from Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA has so far remained unanswered.

Yacht explodes after fire: German vacationer not rescued for days

The promising diving trip ended in absolute disaster. The fire quickly spread to the entire boat and an explosion occurred. The yacht then sank. But even though the incident happened a few days ago, she was able to speak loudly Picture but cannot be recovered.