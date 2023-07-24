Ka noise, just a slight gurgling noise, and then it’s gone, the bright yellow and black painted bridge girder. Traffic rolled over him shortly before. A quite spectacular event. Anyone who sees this for the first time will hardly believe their eyes. A bridge that disappears under the water surface, is there such a crazy thing? Probably only with the Greeks. But don’t worry, the controlled sinking of the steel track is a reality. And offers advantages.

There are two identical sink or sink bridges at the two ends of the Corinth Canal, which separates the Peloponnese peninsula from the Greek mainland. Because it is so extraordinary, this spectacle is admired with interest by technology-loving tourists. This is routine for the local population. For them, the leisurely lowering of the 48-metre-long, nine-metre-wide and 1.60-metre-deep box-shaped steel structures that form the lanes of the two crossings is rather annoying. You have to wait for them to show up again. And that can take time.