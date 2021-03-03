“Drugs are everywhere in the region (…), but they only think about covid,” laments Beverly Veres, mother of two young heroin addicts, desperate to see that health services are monopolized by the pandemic, when the United States faces a new rise in overdoses.

Beverly, her husband Steve, and their sons Douglas, 24, and Charles, 29, live in a small house in Houtzdale, a town in rural Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, far from the cities of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

In this county of abundant forests and isolated houses, the coronavirus officially left 114 dead in one year. But it is much less visible than in the city: Steve and Beverly say they have been in contact only once with a person who contracted the virus, compared to “a dozen interactions” with drug addicts.

After watching your kids sink into heroin use in the summer of 2020, they are sure that the pandemic exacerbated drug use in their region.

The overdose death figures in 2020 are still partial, but with 19 deaths accounted for in the county, they already exceed the total for 2018 or 2019.

The trend is repeated throughout the United States: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that the number of deaths from overdoses – essentially due to opiates that flooded the country in recent years – increased almost 25% between July 2019 and July 2020.

According to Beverly, her youngest son, Douglas, has long suffered from an opioid dependence problem, even though “it was actually working.” But that changed. First because of the methamphetamine, and then last July because of the heroin, a real “descent into hell”, He said.

Imprisoned in early 2020 for driving under the influence of drugs, did not receive any treatment in prison due to COVID-19, Beverly said.

The detox cure you tried after getting out of prison it didn’t work, according to her, in part because visits and family therapy sessions were cut, also due to the pandemic.

Relapses

“I think if we could have visited him during his stay …, if we could have done a form of family therapy, we could have helped him,” said the 49-year-old accountant.

A few miles away, Savannah Johnson, a 26-year-old former addict, says she ran the risk of a relapse into drugs early in the pandemic.

At the beginning of 2020, after a year of detox curesUnable to resume her job as a nurse, she took a small job at a pizzeria. But then she was fired in the wake of the coronavirus.

“I didn’t have any more work, I had to stay home, I had to isolate myself (…) You can’t meet other former addicts because there is nothing open, it may seem minor, but it is something important when you are convalescing,” he says.

In isolation, a former addict has a tendency to idealize the period in which he was taking drugs, explains Savannah. “The more you think about it, the more you want to use again. “

Although she is now celebrating 13 months of abstinence – after six overdoses in 2019, which she escaped thanks to the Narcan antidote – it was solely because her parents, who are caring for their two young children, They agreed to house her at their home.

The house became “chaotic” with the return to the paternal home of Savannah and also of her brother and sister, but her mother Bobbie has no regrets. “It was an absolute blessing,” he says.

Bobbie is well aware of the growing difficulties faced by drug addicts in the face of the pandemic, as she is the local head of the association of parents of addicts, “Parents of Addicted Loved Ones”, which also includes Beverly and Steve.

With the pandemic, addiction problems “exploded”, emphasizes Kim Humphrey, national leader of the association.

“You can’t work, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t do this, you can’t do that, it’s understandable that someone who’s in on this says to himself ‘I’m just going to take something that will take away the pain, that will prevent me from getting depressed'” he explained.

However, before the pandemic, the opioid crisis and the wave of overdoses that left some 500,000 dead in the United States since 1999, 50,000 of them in 2019, seemed to stabilize.

Before March 2020, “the opiate crisis was the main problem for public health services” and “progress was beginning to be made,” said Marcus Plescia, medical officer of the ASTHO organization, which brings together health officials from all the states of the country.

But today “they are completely absorbed by the covid (…) Everyone is overwhelmed, “he said.

The covid has, however, the merit of having exposed to public opinion “really difficult social situations (…) and real inequalities,” he said. Key issues to fight addictions that “perhaps society can now begin to confront.”

