As soon as the opinion of the war council on the sinking of the San Juan submarine was known, the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi deepened the K strategy of trying to splash the tragedy on Macrismo. He asked the Caleta Judge Olivia Marta Yañez to “Take into account” that ruling on violations of military discipline.

Rossi stressed that “there are already differences, because (the magistrate) did not even call Admiral (Marcelo) Srur to investigate,” the former head of the Navy when the submarine sank.

Instead, the court martial ruling applied a rigorous 45-day arrest of Srur.

For Rossi, the military opinion “reverts responsibility against the commander “of the ship, Captain Pedro Fernández and aims at” against those who tThey entrusted responsibility so that it did not sink“, including Srur.

This is how he alluded to the ruling of the federal chamber of Comodoro Rivadavia that ordered, last December, the judge “deepen” the investigation – do not call them to investigate – Srur, the former Minister of Defense, Oscar Aguad, and the former president and former commander of the armed forces Mauricio Macri.

For Rossi, Macri promoted a state adjustment and “divisions and military units were closed and programs were discontinued.” Defense policy “was subordinate to that fiscal policy” and that was the context sinking.

Last year, the judge processed several officers of the Navy and the Federal Chamber of Comodoro Rivadavia confirmed the prosecutions for the crime of “culpable havoc aggravated by the result of death” Hugo Correa, former Chief of Operations; Héctor Alonso, former Chief of Staff; Luis López Mazzeo, head of the Training and Enlistment Command (the former base of Puerto Belgrano); and Claudio Villamide, commander of the Submarine Force.

The magistrate will request the ruling of the court martial and the fundamentals that will be known on Friday. Also, you want to read the testimonials of more than 50 witnesses -Most sailors- who testified before that military court, judicial sources informed Clarion.

Look also

If anyone has an interest in your cause, will summon you to testify in Caleta Olivia, Santa Cruz. As for Srur, Aguad, and Macri, his appeal court ordered him to “deepen” the investigation into them. And he would call them in for an inquest if he finds any evidence linking them to the shipwreck.

The Comodorense court, chaired by Javier Leal de Ibarra and made up of Aldo Suárez and Hebe Corchuelo de Huberman, also ordered the holding of a “technical-computer expertise on film material and a mosaic of photographs corresponding to the discovery of San Juan by the company Ocean Infinity ”.

He also ordered an “expertise made up of a body of technicians in the specialty submariner or naval engineers, which will be appointed ex officio by the Court, by the Ministry of Defense, the Argentine Navy and by each of the parties (defenders and plaintiffs) ”.

In recent weeks, the magistrate concentrates in the performance of these two expert opinions. Therefore, he asked the US and French navies to make a digital recreation of the shipwreck. But since the change of government “the steps do not advance”Informed judicial sources. It is based on the 67 photos of the Ocean Infinity that are kept in reserve. The Alberto Fernández government has a critical relationship with the ff.aa. North American. A few weeks ago, it prevented a US Coast Guard from making port in Argentina.

Before December 2019, the magistrate had taken contacts with the naval attachés of both countries, through the Argentine Foreign Ministry, and obtained a commitment by word of mouth to do so. But now the negotiations “are frozen” and in Argentina there are no technologies to carry out these expert reports.

Foreign Ministry spokespersons agreed to answer a query from Clarion and the US embassy responded with no comment.

Monday General War Council dismissed Captain Claudio Javier Villamide, former head of the Navy Submarine Force command, among other sanctions.

As officially reported, Villamide was sanctioned by the “negligence” in his actions “by showing lack of care or neglect of the troops and equipment under his charge.”

As for Srur for having informed “incomplete” to the Ministry of Defense the events that occurred with the submarine, “thus also preventing information from being provided to the relatives of the crew, with the aggravating circumstance of not appearing before public opinion.”

In that sense, Rossi indicated: “The War Council says that Villamide did not make any determination to prevent what happened,” and pointed out that “in times of peace the priorities should be to preserve life, then the media, and finally see if the mission can be accomplished. Those priorities are reversed in times of war. “

On the San Juan, 44 heroes died when the submarine imploded at a depth of 800 meters after suffering a start of fire in the middle of a storm. The other great tragedy of the Navy was the sinking of the torpedo boat Rosales. It took place in 1892 on the coasts of Uruguay and left 50 dead, most of them sailors. The two worst tragedies of the Navy were under the light of Justice and public opinion.

Look also



Look also

