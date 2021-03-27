Juan Pablo Vigliero, the lawyer for the former head of the Mar del Plata submarine base and dismissed Captain Claudio Villamide, affirmed that the sanction of the War Council against his client for the sinking of the San Juan submarine “It was written in advance”.

“The removal of Villamide was a political decision so that the case does not remain without any person responsible, “Vigliero added, referring to Defense Minister Agustín Rossi and the fact that yesterday the foundations of the sanctions taken on Monday were known.

For the council of war, Villamide should have ordered that the San Juan, in the middle of a storm with 6-meter waves, remain on the surface and not dive.

“During the General War Council, I brought more than 30 witnesses to testify under oath. They were experienced divers, submarine chiefs and the chief of the navy, active ”, he explained.

But his client was fired despite the fact that “the majority of them said that they had acted as the captain of Villamide did “in communications with the San Juan before its sinking on November 15, 2017.

“Others said they would have done the same thing that the captain of the submarine Pedro Fernández did to go immersion ”, Vigliero told the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium. “Others said that his messages were reassuring typical of a commander in control of the situation and that they did not find any action or omission that could be linked to the shipwreck,” he said.

Despite all this, “to dismiss Villamide the Council of War only dealt with three witnesses brought by the instructor and did not name any more of those who testified, as if the Navy had not passed to testify by the Council of War. ”.

He warned that “this is going to have legal consequences. We will see if falsehoods have been affirmed in the resolution of the council, if evidence has been left aside, we will see if the meaning of the statements has been disrupted ”.

Vigliero said that “or we are only going to request the review before the courts in the contentious-administrative forum, but also if necessary we will resort to criminal justice. I am really very disappointed with this because the resolution is putting the autonomy of commanders at sea at risk. “

Captain Villamide was fired for two or three reasons. “First for not having ordered the submarines to stay on the surface, second for not having asked him to communicate more often and third for not summoning his staff to assist him while he gave directions to Captain Fernández,” he recalled.

The commander of the submarine San Juan reported personally and in writing that the beginning of the fire had it under control.

“Villamide ordered the obvious. Canceled mission because there could be risk and he decided to return home wherever the commander wanted, at a speed that he considered, immersed or on the surface. This is correct because the decision maker at sea is the commander of the ship at sea, “he added.

When I hear “the Minister of Defense Agustin Rossi say that here it is going to start a new doctrine … There are always enlightened people who want to discover gunpowder ”, he pointed out in reference to the naval tradition according to which the one who has the last word is the commander of the ship that is at sea and not those on land.

