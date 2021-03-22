In unprecedented measures, the court martial dismissed this Monday to the former head of the Mar del Plata submarine base, Captain Claudio Villamide for the shipwreck of the submarine ARA San Juan in 2017, as announced on Sunday Clarion in exclusive.

In addition, the agency applied rigorous 45-day arrests the former chief of the Navy, Admiral Marcelo Srur and the former chief of the Belgrano port base, Rear Admiral Luis López Mazzeo, among other harsh sanctions. The former chief of operations of that base, captain of the frigate, Miguel Angel Correa, was arrested for 30 days, it was officially reported.

The opinion also includes a penalty of 30 days of arrest the former chief of operations of the submarine base, frigate captain Miguel Angel Correa and his colleague Héctor Alonso. Others of the accused were acquitted.

Dismissal is a measure without precedents in the application of the new laws of military justice modified during the presidency of Cristina Kirchner.

Villamide was subjected to a very serious disciplinary offense provided for in Article 13 of Law 26,394, which punishes anyone who was negligent “in the lack of care or carelessness of the troops and equipment “.

In addition, he was dismissed for the orders he gave on November 15, 2017 to the submarine’s commander, Captain Pedro Fernández and for being prosecuted in the case directed by the federal judge of Caleta Olivia, Marta Yañez.

The ruling says that it is by “not having expressly recommended to the San Juan commander to stay on the surface for a limited time, maintaining communication at intervals until defining a mode of action that would allow secure communication back to port. “Also for not having summoned urgently to your staff in the event of the emergency.

Villamide’s lawyer, Juan Pablo Vigliero, rejected the sanctions and will appeal to civil justice. Vigliero told Clarion that he cannot be dismissed on the grounds of his prosecution because “is not condemned”. Dismissal implies the loss of the military rank and your salary rights.

Also, during the trial “it was found that the safest thing for the submarine was to remain immersed, decision made by the commander of the submarine. The design of the ship indicates that it is safer to sail immersed than on the surface in the middle of a storm. “

Vigliero also said that “staying on the surface or at periscope depth hindered the maneuver to verify the fault“in the bow batteries. And he affirmed that not to urgently summon his staff” is not in the regulations and Villamide worked side by side with his people.

As for Srur’s sanction, the court martial said it was for “have reported incompletely” on the situation of the submarine to the then Minister of Defense, Oscar Aguad “with the” offense of not appearing before public opinion “or informing the families of the victims during the emergency. His attitude denoted” lack of commitment and diligence “with the I “undermine” that this was forcibly imported.

Srur’s arrest was also for having “attributed responsibility of a disciplinary nature to junior personnel in a hurry and without having exhausted the necessary measures to formulate such accusations. “In November 2017, Srur opened a summary against López Mazzeo and other subordinates.

In turn, Rear Admiral (RE) Eduardo Luis Malchioldi was acquitted for lack of merit decreed in the criminal case processed in Caleta Olivia, and with respect to the Captain of the Navy (RE) Carlos Ferraro, the disciplinary action was declared extinguished with respect to the serious offense that was imputed to him.

The more detailed arguments of the ruling just they will meet on friday.

Last week, the military prosecutor Ricardo Mendez attributed “very serious offenses” to the accused for the death of the 44 heroes who made up his crew.

The basis of his accusation is that the commander of the San Juan, captain Pedro Fernández, had “honed” his command capacity, that the ship had expired the fairing and, therefore, was “not” in a condition to navigate. within the framework of a “negligence” list.

The council is made up of the secretary of Strategy and Military Affairs, the surveyor Sergio Rossi (cousin of Defense Minister Agustín Rossi), the head and deputy chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Juan Martín Paleo and Brigadier Pedro Girardi .

The Council investigates the alleged responsibility in the sinking of the former head of the force Marcelo Srur; the former chief of the Puerto Belgrano naval base, Rear Admiral Luis López Mazzeo; the former Chief of Maintenance and Arsenals Eduardo Malchiodi; and the former Chief of Operations, Captain Carlos Ferraro. All of these have already gone into retirement.

The former commander of the Submarine Force, captain Claudio Villamide, and officers Héctor Alonso, Hugo Correa and Jorge Sullia, all of them active, are also being investigated.

Law 26,394 that currently regulates this Council provides penalties for minor, serious and very serious offenses, ranging from warning to dismissal. This latest measure is a disgrace to the military.

The last contact with the submarine, commanded by the captain Pedro Fernández, with its base in Mar del Plata occurred on November 15, 2017. He said that he was going to dive so that the crew could rest due to the titanic effort of sailing in the surface in the middle of the storm with a deafening noise of diesel engines.

