Defense Minister Agustín Rossi said on Tuesday that the ruling of the Court of War that acted in the case of the sinking of the submarine ARA San Juan “reverts responsibility against the commander” of the ship, and points to “against those who had responsibility so that it did not sink”, in addition to considering that civil justice “will have to take into account” the actions of the military process.

“This Council of War reverses the responsibility against the commander of the ARA San Juan and targets those who had responsibility so that it did not sink,” Rossi said in radio statements.

In this context, he opined that “the judge (Marta) Yáñez must take into account all the actions and the ruling of the War Council, but there are already differences, because (the magistrate) He did not even call Admiral (Marcelo) Srur to investigate“, ex-chief of the Navy when the submarine sank.

The judge processed several officers of the Navy and the Federal Chamber of Comodoro Rivadavia confirmed four and asked to investigate whether Srur, former Defense Minister Oscar Aguad and former President Mauricio Macri had responsibilities in the shipwreck. Kirchnerism wants to put Aguad and Macri in the case.

The General War Council that investigated the responsibility of eight senior Navy officers in the sinking of the submarine ARA San Juan yesterday ordered the dismissal of the captain Claudio Javier Villamide, former head of the command of the Navy Submarine Force, and ” rigorous arrest “for 45 days for the former head of the Navy Srur.

As officially reported, Villamide was sanctioned for “negligence” in his actions “by showing lack of care or neglect of the troops and equipment under his charge,” while Srur for having informed the Ministry of Defense “incompletely” the events that occurred with the submarine, “thus also preventing information from being provided to the family members of the crew, with the aggravating circumstance of not appearing before public opinion.”

This morning, Rossi recalled that “during the last dictatorship and the first years of democracy, the military had their own military justice system and they judged themselves. Then that was over. The military are judged by civil justice when they commit any kind of crime. crime”.

And he clarified that “what the Council of War did was to judge the responsibilities in the chain of command by the ARA San Juan, and the dismissal of the captain Claudio Javier Villamide is the highest penalty that could apply “.

In that sense, Rossi indicated: “The War Council says that Villamide did not make any determination to prevent what happened,” and pointed out that “in times of peace The priorities should be to preserve life, then the means, and finally to see if the mission can be accomplished. Those priorities are reversed in times of war “,

Look also