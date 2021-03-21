The General War Council that investigates the responsibility of eight officers of the Argentine Navy in the sinking of the submarine ARA San Juan, which occurred on November 15, 2017, would convict several of the accused on Monday, according to military sources. The ultimate sentence for some it would be dismissal, that is, the loss of their degree and salary or retirement rights.

The military prosecutor blamed “Very serious faults” to those accused of the death of the 44 heroes who made up his crew. The basis of his accusation is that the commander of the San Juan, captain Pedro Fernández, had “Frosted” his ability to command, that the ship the fairing had expired and therefore, “was not” seaworthy, within the framework of a list of “Negligence”.

The eventual dismissal will be an unprecedented fact for the use of the new military laws enacted during the presidency of Cristina Kirchner. The last actions of that organization against the military were against the carapintados who revolted during the government of Carlos Menem.

The commissioning of the council made up of a general, a brigadier and a surveyor – not a single diver – was criticized by the defenses of the accused and sectors of the Navy.

The council is made up of the secretary of Strategy and Military Affairs, the surveyor Sergio Rossi (cousin of Defense Minister Agustín Rossi), the head and deputy chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Juan Martín Paleo and Brigadier Pedro Girardi .

The investigating audit officer (he would be like a prosecutor) is the lawyer and Commodore Ricardo Méndez. Before the council, he drew up an airplane shootdown bill.

According to military sources consulted by Clarion, “there is discomfort” in the Navy because there is no sailor and less a submariner in the Council of War and because of General Paleo’s attitude in accelerating the process.

Also, because the sentence will be carried out without any expertise to explain the causes of the shipwreck. The 67 thousand photos of the Ocean Infinity ship, which found the San Juan 800 meters deep and 500 kilometers from Comodoro Rivadavia in 2018 after a year of searching, they have not finished being appraised yet.

The Council heard about 50 witnesses. Among them the sailor, Figueroa, Marco, Vilte, Zuluaga, Pisa, Gómez, Bergallo, Acuña, Blanco, Cella., Ataún, Chaluleu, Krasser, Oleiro, Viana, Piccardo, Andersen, Frank, Enrique Balbi (the famous spokesman of the Armada during the shipwreck), Flamini, Peral, Villán, Zavalla and Guardia. None upheld the auditor’s accusation.

The Council investigates the alleged responsibility in the sinking of the former head of the force Marcelo Srur; the former chief of the Puerto Belgrano naval base, Rear Admiral Luis López Mazzeo; the former Chief of Maintenance and Arsenals Eduardo Malchiodi; and the former Chief of Operations, Captain Carlos Ferraro, all retired.

The former commander of the Submarine Force, captain Claudio Villamide, and officers Héctor Alonso, Hugo Correa and Jorge Sullia, all of them active, are also being investigated. According to the sources, “at least two will be removed” and others will have lesser penalties.

Law 26,394 that currently regulates this Council provides penalties for minor, serious and very serious offenses, ranging from warning to dismissal. This last measure is a disgrace for the military.

The Council began to deliberate last November 25 in the Libertador building based on summaries made by Macri’s former defense minister, Oscar Aguad, after almost three years of administrative actions in the Navy. Aguad dropped the case in a “Legal swamp” of uncertainties, according to the sources.

Bow of the submarine San Juan after the shipwreck at a depth of 800 meters.

The current Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi, accelerated the start the council and he said that “it is the most important since the return of democracy” in 1983, forgetting that of the Malvinas war, among others. Kirchnerism seeks that this investigation splashes on Macri and Aguad, although the San Juan was repaired during the previous administration of Rossi and his predecessor Nilda Garré.

The San Juan, which was sailing from Ushuaia to Bahía Blanca after carrying out a mission, was shipwrecked after reporting a beginning of fire in the bow batteries that it took for granted and in the middle of a strong storm with waves of between six and seven meters.

The order to set sail from Ushuaia had been given by the commander of the ship and not by his commanders on the ground, after an inspection made by himself.

The last contact with the submarine, commanded by the captain Pedro Fernández, with its base in Mar del Plata occurred on November 15, 2017. He said that he was going to dive for the crew to rest from the titanic effort of navigating the surface in the midst of the storm with the deafening noise of diesel engines.

One of the points of discussion in the trial is whether the San Juan had expired fairing, which is the hull maintenance work. One of the witnesses explained that the San Juan had the fairing expired “two months ago although I could continue sailing for twenty-four more months ”.

With that criterion, military sources commented, the icebreaker Irizar “could not have done the Antarctic campaign this year” Nor could other Navy ships with expired fairing “such as the corvette Rosales (7 years), the corvette Robison (5 years) and the destroyer Sarandí (6 years)”, among others.

In his discharge, López Mazzeo complained because he was not tried by his peers in the Navybut by a surveyor, a general, and a brigadier.

In a democracy, said the former head of the Puerto Belgrano base who, due to his qualifications, was to be Srur’s successor, the military justice imparts responsibilities based on “Proven facts and attributable conduct”, not based on guesswork.

López Mazzeo said that the auditor accused him of “very serious faults that would have continued with the loss of the submarine, and clarifies that he has nothing to reproach Captain Fernández and his crew,” according to military sources.

But, in truth, the conclusions that he maintains “secretly state that the ARA San Juan was shipwrecked because of the commander,” said López Mazzeo.

The propeller of the San Juan submarine in one of the photos taken by robots of the Ocean Infinity ship.

For the former head of the Belgrano port base, the “condition of his ship and its ability to carry out the mission ordered was incorrectly assessed.”

In the evaluation made by Captain Fernández, a few months before the tragedy, he had rated the San Juan “with 4.25 out of 5 points and the ship then remained for 30 days in repairs, improving said rating.”

The march of the trial provoked concerns in the navy.

On the one hand, three retired admirals (one is 90 years old) published letters from readers in the newspapers complaining about this military trial of sailors without sailors. One of them was the former chief of Naval Aviation, Admiral Basilio Pertiné.

The chief of the Navy, Admiral José Villán, had to warn through an internal radiogram that active or retired sailors who publicly referred to the sensitive issue would be sanctioned. He has already started summaries of three retirees.

For its part, the Naval Center, chaired by Rear Admiral (R) Julio Alberto Covarrubias, said in a statement that “sometimes the sea shows us its ruthless power, sometimes an unforeseen damage is added to the sea, sometimes it happens at the worst moment and sometimes in the worst place ”.

“Sometimes all of this happens together, that happened to San Juan on November 15, three years ago. But on board there were sailors, on board there was a Commander, they were a team with their ship, they all trusted everyone and gave their best. No one can judge what that Commander did, he is always the best located and qualified to decide, that is why he is the CommanderThat is why no one can allow himself, from the lee of a breakwater, to tell him, his ship and his men what to do, ”added the entity’s note.

The Naval Center “awaits that the Council of War in its decision safeguard these principles, values ​​and vows, because otherwise the essence of the profession of the seafarer would be changing and the ancient figure of the Commander in the Sea”.

“This concept is what the Naval Center seeks to safeguard and protect so that the result of the actions allows the Commander, Captain Fernández, his ship and his crew continue your guard in peace”, Concluded the marine entity.

In short, said a military source, the trial is debating “How is command exercised?” on a ship in the middle of a storm, a plane at 1000 kilometers per hour or an Army patrol on top of a mountain.

The sailors who are sanctioned on Monday by the Council of War They may appeal to justice in administrative litigation.

Historical photos of the submarine San Juan and its 44 heroes.

But in military sources it is estimated that the convictions they will go, finally, to the criminal case processed by the judge of Caleta Olivia, Marta Yañez.

In February 2020, the magistrate processed eight sailors for the crime of “aggravated culpable havoc for the result of death in the ideal contest. “

This is how he imputed Jorge Sulía, former chief of Logistics of the Submarine Force Command (COFS); Hugo Correa, former COFS Chief of Operations; Héctor Alonso, former COFS Chief of Staff; Luis López Mazzeo, head of the Training and Enlistment Command; Claudio Villamide, commander of the Submarine Force; and to Eduardo Luis Malchiodi, former Chief of Maintenance and Arsenals of the Navy.

As well He accused them of non-compliance with the duties of a public official and omission of the duties of the office, and embargoes that range from 2 million to 3.5 million pesos were blocked.

However, the family sector led by the lawyer Luis Tagliapietra complained and demanded that the seafarers be prosecuted for more serious crimes. He also presented a request for impeachment against the judge before the Council of the Magistracy.

Last November, the federal chamber of Comodoro Rivadavia confirmed the prosecutions of the judge and He ordered him to investigate whether there were also responsibilities of Macri and Aguad in the shipwreck.

On the other hand, the Buenos Aires federal judge Ariel Lijo delegated another investigation to the prosecutor Federico Delgado. It is because of a series of anonymous statements that came to court about alleged irregularities in the internal investigation of the Navy that led to the War Council. What it foretells a long judicial process to get to the truth in this tragedy.

