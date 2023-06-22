Submarines | Underwater vehicles have fascinated people for millennia – risks have not been avoided when submarines have been developed

Submarines were developed from the beginning for the needs of war. A rowing submarine was presented to the King of England as early as 1624.

August On the 7th of 1913, Helsingin Sanomat published strong proof of man’s desire to move freely in the underwater world.

“For a long time, there has been a need for some kind of mechanical machine in diving work, which would allow a diver to move in the water as fast as, for example, a bicycle rider on land,” the article stated.

And now the solution was found:

“– In Lybek, Germany, a sledge has been invented that allows a diver to float on the surface of the water like a boat and drive along the bottom of the sea like on land.”

The magazine specified:

“However, the sled does not move under its own power, but is pulled along the bottom of the sea by a motor boat that travels on the surface. The diver may use the telephone to communicate his orders to the crew of the motorboat.”

It’s about was therefore from some kind of one-person diving device. Helsingin Sanomai’s article dreamed of the possibilities of new technology in Finland.

“And we hope to be able to convert this … sled into a motor vehicle, so a person can travel on the bottom of the sea as comfortably as on land. Maybe we’re still living in a time when we do races at the bottom of the sea. And maybe the diver will once again show unsuspectedly important parts in the wars of the future.”

Unknown the author got it right in a sense, in a horrible way.

In 1913, especially in Europe, there was an arms race, and the sovereignty of the seas was on the minds of all the leaders of the great powers.

The core of product development was not the “underwater sleds” of individual divers, but larger ships, submarines.

At the very beginning of the 20th century, Finnish newspapers wrote about “underwater” rather than submarines. At least in Helsingin Sanomat, the form “underwater boats” also appeared.

It sounds fun to modern ears, but the intended use was completely different.

When the first world war started in 1914, Britain had about 80 submarines, France 55, the United States 38, Russia 31, Italy 20 and Japan 15.

A submarine captured from the Germans in a British shipyard in 1916.

Germany only had 28 at the start of the war U-Bootbut Germany made up for it quickly and used its submarines with terrifying efficiency.

One of the most famous maritime disasters of the First World War was the sinking of the British steamship Lusitania. About 1,200 people drowned in Irish waters when the German U-20 torpedoed the ship.

Submarines were also sunk, and a huge number of men had to experience a terrible end in the depths of the seas during the war years.

In January 1915, Helsingin Sanomat published statistics on ships that had been sunk during the first five months of the First World War. The screenshot shows the “underwater boats” lost by Germany.

20th century the world wars marked the final breakthrough of submarines.

However, dreams of underwater vehicles are ancient, and the first diving devices were designed centuries ago.

General genius Even Leonardo da Vinci (1452–1519) was so fascinated by the idea that he sketched a submarine.

Is a matter of taste, who gets the credit for the first really working submarine in history.

In 1624 the Dutch Cornelius Drebbel presented to the King of England For Jaakko I rowing-powered submarine, which was tested diligently on the Thames.

The American one has also been considered the first operational submarine-like by William Bushnell designed by Turtle.

The Turtle was an invention of the 1770s and was reportedly used to attack an English ship in New York harbor. At that time, the American colonies were in a war of independence against the mother country, Britain.

Unknown artist's take on Turtle. The picture is from 1916, that is, about 140 years after Turtle was invented.

A lot more is known about the Bavarian non-commissioned officer by Wilhelm Bauer from Brandtaucher developed in 1850. The name could be translated as Polttosekultaja.

Brandtaucher’s second test dive failed when the ship went too deep and its thin walls could not withstand the pressure. Bauer himself and his assistant were saved just fine, and the shipwreck remained in the bottom mud of Kiel harbor for a long time.

German engineer Wilhelm Bauer’s drawing of Brandtaucher’s operation. The submarine moved with muscle power.

However, Bauer was not discouraged. When no financial support came from Germany, he moved to Russia. He built an even bigger, 16-meter submarine, Seeteufel, or Meripaholainen, at the shipyards in St. Petersburg.

Wilhelm Bauer did more than a hundred successful diving tests in the Gulf of Finland. In the end, however, Seeteufel sank to the bottom of the sea, and again the crew was saved only with difficulty.

Engineer Bauer’s story is proof of what conquering the underwater world has required: problem-solving ability, perseverance and risk-taking.

Articles published in Helsingin Sanomat in the 20th century have been used as sources for the writing.