In an interview with journalists this 5th (June 22), the United States Coast Guard confirmed the death of the 5 passengers

The United States Coast Guard confirmed to journalists on Thursday (June 22, 2023) the death of 5 passengers aboard the submarine Titan after wreckage was found earlier by a remotely operated vehicle. The remains were located at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean about 500 meters from the Titanic’s bow at around 9:55 am (Brasilia time).

According to the maritime safety entity, the wreckage is from the submersible. Families have already been notified of the deaths.

Earlier, OceanGate, owner of the submarine, also spoke out about the case. In a statement, she had said she believed the passengers on board the vehicle “sadly lost”. The information is from CNN.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts go out to these 5 souls and all their family members during this tragic time. We mourn the loss of life and the joy they brought to everyone they knew.”said in a statement.

REMEMBER THE CASE

The tourist submarine carrying 5 passengers on an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic disappeared on Sunday (June 18, 2023), when it lost contact with the Boston Coast Guard (USA). The wreck is about 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The submersible, made of carbon fiber and titanium and weighing more than 10 tons, was equipped to provide up to 96 hours of oxygen. The deadline estimated by the US Coast Guard for the end of the appeal ended this Thursday morning (June 22), around 7 am.

The rescue operation has already lasted 4 days. On Tuesday and (June 20) Wednesday (June 21), the US Coast Guard said Canadian planes had detected noise in the North Atlantic.

In addition to the Coast Guard, the US and Canadian Navy are looking for the OceanGate submarine. This Thursday (June 22), equipment from the United Kingdom and France joined the search in the Atlantic Ocean.

Also on this Thursday (June 22), the US Coast Guard said that the search teams “remain hopeful” and keep doing “an active search and rescue operation”.

“While we are time conscious and have included a lot of data and information in the survey, this is still an active search and rescue at this time. We are using the equipment that we have on the bottom of the ROVS [sigla em inglês para veículos operados remotamente] to expand our search capabilities”said Rear Admiral John Mauger The Sky News.

WHO ARE THE CREW

Among the passengers on the submarine are:

THE SHIPMENT

The expedition offered by OceanGate costs US$ 250,000 (R$ 1.19 million, at current prices) per guest, lasting 8 days. Each boat has capacity for 5 people.

The submersible Titan takes about 8 hours to reach the depth (3,800 meters) where the wreckage of the Titanic is.

One reportage from the program “Sunday Morning” from US broadcaster CBSheld in November 2022, revealed that the submarine is controlled by a Logitech video game controller that costs around R$ 319.99.

Titanic: From Sinking to Box Office Success

The Titanic was a British passenger liner that sank in the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912 after colliding with an iceberg. It was managed by the company White Star Linebuilt by the shipyards of Harland and Wolffin Belfast, Northern Ireland, and was considered one of the largest and most luxurious ships ever built at the time.

The ship departed from Southampton, England, on its maiden voyage bound for New York, in the United States, with approximately 2,200 passengers on board. However, on the night of April 14, the Titanic collided with an iceberg en route and began to sink.

Despite efforts to save the ship, such as trying to put passengers in lifeboats, the Titanic sank in less than 3 hours. About 1,500 people died in the disaster, including passengers and crew.

In 1997, the drama and romance film “Titanic“, directed by James Cameron and based on the sinking of the eponymous ship.

The film’s plot revolves around the romance between Rose (played by Kate Winslet) and Jack (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), 2 young people from different social classes who meet during the maiden voyage of the ship.

The film Titanic was a huge success at the box office, grossing around $2.225 billion and receiving 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Score.