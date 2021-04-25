ofMarion Neumann shut down

The submarine “KRI Nanggala 402”, which was lost off the coast of Bali, has apparently sunk. A power outage is said to be to blame for the drama. The grief in Indonesia is great.

Update from April 25th, 9.24 a.m.: There is no longer any hope of survivors. The Indonesian military submarine with 53 people on board that disappeared off the island of Bali has sunk. The Navy assumes that the “KRI Nanggala 402” built in Germany broke apart at a depth of around 800 meters.

The navy and military have changed the status of the submarine “KRI Nanggala 402” from “lost contact” to “sunken”, reports Indonesian media. President Joko Widodo expressed his “deep sadness” at the incident and described the missing sailors as Indonesia’s “best patriots”.

After a search party discovered debris on Saturday, the Indonesian Navy, according to its own statements, concentrated on determining the exact position of the sunken submarine in order to salvage further remains.

On Saturday, search parties had found items from inside the submarine, among other things, which, according to Marine Chief Yudo Margono, would not have been able to get outside without “external pressure” or “damage” to the torpedo launcher. The debris was found at the point where the submarine was last submerged. Margono ruled out that the parts came from another submarine. According to the findings, part of the torpedo system and a bottle of grease that is used to lubricate the periscope were found. The rescue workers also fished a Muslim prayer rug from the sea.

Indonesian submarine sunk – what actually happened?

The authorities have initially not given an official explanation for the sudden disappearance of the submarine. They also did not comment on the question of whether the submarine was possibly overloaded. The military only announced that the “KRI Nanggala 402” was seaworthy.

According to the authorities, there may have been a power failure in the submarine, which meant that the crew could no longer appear. Margono ruled out an explosion. Rather, everything indicates that the submarine broke apart under the water pressure at a depth of 800 meters, as it was not built for this depth.

Despite the found debris, the relatives of Lieutenant Mohammed Imam Adi, who was the father of a young son, did not want to give up hope. “My wish is that my son and the entire crew are found,” said Adi’s father Edy Sujianto, who lives on the island of Java. “My son wanted to be a soldier since he was a child. That was his dream. “

The sunken boat was one of five submarines built in Germany and South Korea and owned by Indonesia. The construction of the 1300-ton submarine type 209 by the industrial giant ThyssenKrupp began in 1978. In 1981 it was delivered to Indonesia.

The disappearance of the “KRI Nanggala 402” brought back memories of the “Kursk” accident in 2000. When the Russian nuclear submarine sank in the Barents Sea, all 118 people on board died. An investigation later concluded that the accident was caused by a defective torpedo.

Submarine with 53 seamen missing: debris found! Naval chief draws a sad conclusion

Update from April 24th, 2:11 p.m .: The Indonesian Navy was feverishly looking for the missing submarine “KRI Nanggala 402”. 53 people were on board. It was a race against time. The oxygen supply only lasted until Friday evening.

Now the navy reports a find, which probably brings sad certainty. Debris from “KRI Nanggala 402” appeared at the point where the submarine was last under water. Officer Yudo Margono reports on the find and drew a dramatic conclusion: there is no hope of rescuing the crew. The naval chief announced on Saturday.

The U-Bott had left for an exercise. Radio contact was broken on Wednesday. Has an accident occurred down below? According to the military, the crew asked for permission to dive deeper. After that I never heard from her again. Then an oil film was discovered on the north coast of Bali. Experts feared directly that “KRI Nanggala 402” might have broken. This suspicion has now apparently been confirmed.

Search for “KRI Nanggala 402”: Three members of the Indonesian military speak in front of pictures of the Indonesian naval submarine KRI Nanggala, which disappeared while participating in a training exercise. © Firdia Lisnawati / dpa / AP

Submarine with 53 sailors missing: oxygen will last until tonight – there are little glimmers of hope

Update from April 23, 4:51 p.m.: Time is running out to rescue the missing 53 sailors. For three days there has been no contact with the submarine “KRI Nanggala-402” and the crew. The ship may run out of oxygen in a few hours. The forces hope to continue to find the missing submarine. The crew of the submarine consists of elite soldiers, reports Indonesian media. The Ministry of Defense has probably already published a list of the names. The search for KRI Nanggala-402 continues. A naval ship discovered an object with “strong magnetic resonance” at a depth of 50 to 100 meters on Friday. In the social networks, users take part under the hashtag # Prayfornanggala402 and express their sympathy for the missing persons and their families.

Submarine missing off Bali – Now oxygen is running out

Update from April 23, 10:47 a.m.: Is there enough oxygen? And if so, how much longer? The search for a submarine with 53 sailors on board is running at full speed. Contact with “KRI Nanggala-402” was suddenly broken early on Wednesday morning. Since then, the Indonesian Navy has been searching tirelessly for the ship with the help of other countries.

Feverish search for missing submarine “KRI Nanggala 402”

21 warships, including a submarine, would be used, said the spokesman for the armed forces, Achmad Riyadh, as reported by the dpa news agency. Several civilian ships with sonar technology and remote-controlled underwater vehicles on board also searched the sea. Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India, and the United States have also sent ships and planes.

Rescue workers have now reported evidence of a magnetic object at a depth of around 50 to 100 meters. Ships with special equipment on board were sent to the site in the hope that it would be the “KRI Nanggala 402”. “We hope for a ray of hope,” said a spokesman for the Indonesian military.

Submarine lost in front of the vacation paradise Bali – oxygen is running out

The oxygen supply on board the missing submarine is sufficient until no later than Saturday morning local time, Friday evening CET. However, experts fear that the ship could have broken and possibly sunk to as much as 700 meters. The submarine is not designed for such depths.

Contact with the German-built submarine was broken on Wednesday morning during a military exercise aimed at firing torpedoes. The “KRI Nanggala 402” had asked for permission to dive deeper. After the corresponding order was given, contact was lost.

Indonesia has a total of five submarines built in Germany and South Korea. The construction of the now missing 1300-ton submarine of the type 209 from the industrial giant ThyssenKrupp began in 1978. In 1981 it was delivered to Indonesia.

Submarine with 53 seamen on board missing: The Indonesian Mariene is feverishly looking for the ship off Bali. © Eric Ireng / dpa

700 meters under water: submarine with 53 people missing – the fight against time is on

First report from April 22, 2021

Jakarta – What happened to the military submarine “KRI Nanggala-402”? The Navy now commented on the missing Indonesian submarine, on whose board there are 53 seamen.

The “KRI Nanggala-402” is presumably 600 to 700 meters under water, according to this Thursday (April 22nd). “The ship is designed to dive to a depth of 250 to 500 meters. Beyond that, it’s dangerous, ”said military spokesman Julius Widjojono.

Before Bali: 700 meters under water – submarine with 53 people missing

On board the almost 60 meter long submarine, which was built 40 years ago in Germany, there are 49 crew members, three gunners and the commander. According to the authorities, contact was lost early on Wednesday morning (April 21) during an assault drill with a torpedo. The submarine set sail in its home port of Surabaya on the main island of Java and was about 95 kilometers north of Bali at the time.

The Ministry of Defense in Jakarta finally announced on Wednesday that helicopters had discovered an oil stain in the sea – around the point where there was last contact with the submarine. The ship’s fuel tank could have been damaged by water pressure, it said loudly dpa-Information further.

Missing submarine: Can the crew survive on board for a maximum of 72 hours?

Four naval ships were involved in the search for the submarine, and two more from Malaysia and Singapore are on the way, Widjojono said. Australia also agreed to help. Soleman Ponto, admiral ret. D., estimated that the crew could survive in the submersible for a maximum of 72 hours. “We don’t have the equipment to save the people, but Singapore does,” he said German press agency.

The submarine was built by Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft in Kiel at the end of the 1970s. A major overhaul was completed in South Korea in 2012. It is one of five submarines in the Indonesian Navy. (nema with dpa)

More news from around the world

At the beginning of the year, a Boeing 737 disappeared over the sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia. There is now certainty about the crash.

You can always read more news from all over the world Merkur.de (*Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA)

List of rubric lists: © Firdia Lisnawati