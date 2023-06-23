Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The hope of finding the missing submarine “Titan” in time fades. Meanwhile, the stepson of one of the affected crew members is celebrating.

Boston/ San Diego – The whole world is currently waiting spellbound for news about the submarine “Titan”, which has disappeared in the North Atlantic. Apparently, parts of the missing “Titan” were discovered on the seabed. It must now be investigated whether the debris found is actually the boat. Meanwhile, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who also took part in the Titanic adventure expedition, is said to have gone to a rock concert. Criticism rains down.

Submarine “Titan” lost in the ocean – meanwhile, billionaire’s stepson is celebrating at a rock concert

Hamish Harding’s stepson Brian Szasz caused quite a stir when he posted a photo of himself at a rock concert to Facebook on June 20. After he publicly worried about his stepfather and the entire crew in the submarine in a previous post and said his prayers, a photo at a concert by the band “blink-182” suddenly followed.

The British businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding (left) is also on board the “Titan”. His stepson is seen on the right. © Collage: Action Aviation/AP/dpa // Facebook @Brian Szasz

In the photo he is smiling in a red shirt with a skull motif in front of a stall with the band’s name written in large letters on it. “It might seem distasteful that I’m here, but my family would want me to go to the blink-182 concert. It’s my favorite band and it helps me in difficult times!” he wrote. The post can no longer be found. Brian Szasz seems to have deleted the photo after the many reviews.

Rescue workers are looking for the “Titan” submarine: Billionaire stepson flirts with OnlyFans model

The first faux pas was quickly followed by the second. Since numerous US media picked up on the concert visit and reported on the stepson’s “tasteless” action, Szasz was suddenly in the public eye. Another action by the billionaire stepson quickly came to light. Not only did he attend a concert while search parties fight to save his stepfather, but he also flirted with an OnlyFans model on Twitter. The model, named Brea, posted a revealing photo and wrote, “Can I sit on your lap?” In addition to numerous people, Szasz apparently also commented: “Yes, please!”

An older Facebook post by the stepson from another concert visit:

The public was shocked by the actions of billionaire Hamish Harding’s stepson. The reporting escalated to such an extent that the stepson now apparently felt the need to personally comment on the allegations of his tasteless manner. A statement appeared on Instagram on the profile of an “audioguy 182”. The man seen on it looks like Szasz and also announces himself as Szasz.

Step-son of missing billionaire in submarine “Titan” comments on his concert visit

“Here are the facts, believe me or not,” the stepson begins his statement. “I can’t fly to the ocean. I have a legal situation that forces me to stay here. I don’t have a passport. I sat here yesterday and watched the news for two hours straight.” He only went to the concert to distract himself from the “nightmare” for a short time. “It wasn’t like I was having super fun. I wasn’t totally partying or having a great time, just listening to the music.”

Oceangate Expeditions’ “Titan” submersible. © OceanGate Expeditions/AP/dpa

He then also commented on his comment under the revealing photo of the OnlyFans model. “It’s a constant back and forth between us. I just left a comment on her Twitter, like every day,” the billionaire stepson continues to justify. “And the media is freaking out. She even wished me the best for me and my family. ”Whether the action is tasteless is a matter of opinion. Szasz himself seems satisfied with his handling of the situation. (nz)