A submarine that takes tourists to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to visit the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing. The Coast Guard of the US city of Boston says that a search operation is underway.

It is not clear how many people are on board, but according to British media, the British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, among others, is in the submarine. Harding holds several Guinness World Records, including his flight mission One More Orbit, which set the world record for the fastest flight around the Earth. He is the founder of the Action Aviation company, which is active in the aircraft industry. On social media, Harding spoke of “extreme conditions” to reach the Titanic. Due to weather conditions, the mission had only one chance to reach the legendary boat, Harding said.

CBS journalist David Pogue went on the same trip last year, he says on Twitter. According to him, the submarine also lost contact for some time, but it is unclear what exactly is going on.

Groups of tourists

A total of five people can join the submarine, including three tourists. According to its own website, the submarine has ‘life support’ for 96 hours, for five people. The famous shipwreck lies at a depth of 3800 meters, about 600 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada.

It is an Ocean Gate Expeditions submarine. That company is “examining and mobilizing all options to return the boat and crew,” the company said in a statement to the BBC. “Our full focus is on the crew members and their families.” The company receives help from other companies and government departments.

According to the Ocean Gate Expeditions website, an eight-day expedition to the wreck costs $250,000. The company speaks in an advertisement of an 'opportunity to discover something truly extraordinary'. It started two years ago with the expeditions, writes the English-language website Frommers. The Titan submarine is reminiscent of an 'aircraft engine' in terms of shape.

The company takes customers from the coast of St. John’s in Newfoundland to the large wreck. Scientists and tourists alike would venture the journey. Every occupant would have the opportunity to see the Titanic up close.



Titanic was considered unsinkable The famous ship Titanic would make its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912 from Southampton, England, to New York. The ship, considered unsinkable, was the largest ocean liner in operation at the time. But during the journey things went wrong: the ship hit an iceberg and sank. More than 1500 people died in the drama. In 1985 the wreck of the Titanic was discovered.





