The famous ship Titanic would make its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912 from Southampton, England, to New York. The ship, considered unsinkable, was the largest ocean liner in operation at the time. But during the journey things went wrong: the ship hit an iceberg and sank.

More than 1,500 people were killed in the drama. In 1985, the wreck of the Titanic was discovered off the coast of the Canadian province of Newfoundland.