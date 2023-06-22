The rescue teams that are looking for the Titan, the submersible that disappeared last Sunday with five people on board that was trying to reach the remains of the Titanic, have deployed on the seabed two robotic vehicles in a new attempt to find itwhen the initially estimated period for the ship’s oxygen to run out has passed.

According to the US Coast Guard, it is Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) from the Canadian ship “Horizon Arctic”which is already on the seabed and is searching for the missing submersible, and the one provided by France on board the ship.

“El Atalante” The French ROV, the Victor 6000, from the French Ifremer Research Institute has already arrived in the area together with a group of operators from the Toulon maritime base. It is capable of reaching 4,000 meters deep.

The lights and cameras that the Victor 6000 has on board will allow the team on the surface of the ship to see in real time what is at the bottom of the ocean and it has two mechanical arms capable of even removing debris.

Image taken during the historic 1986 dive, courtesy of WHOI (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution) and released on February 15, 2023, shows the bow of the Titanic. Photo: WOODS HOLE OCEANOGRAPHIC INSTITUTION / AFP

After a Canadian P3 maritime patrol aircraft detected sounds of unknown origin, the rescue teams decided to use this type of robot vehicle to analyze the seabed. The operations take place 900 miles -1,448 kilometers- from Cape Cod (Massachussets, USA) and 400 -about 644 kilometers- from San Juan de Newfoundland (Canada).

In it, troops and resources from the US, Canada, France and the United Kingdom participate, with planes, boats and underwater drones.

The deployment of these new vehicles occurs when, theoretically, the oxygen inside the Titan submersible should have run out.

The United States Coast Guard said Thursday that it is continuing the “rescue” operation of a submersible and its five occupants missing near the wreckage of the Titanic, despite the feared depletion of oxygen reserves.

“We continue to see in particularly complex cases that people’s will to live must also be taken into account. Therefore, we continue to search and proceed with the rescue efforts,” Rear Admiral John Mauger of the Guard told NBC’s Today show. US Coastal, in charge of the operation.

EFE