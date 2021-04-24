The oxygen supply on the Indonesian naval submarine KRI Nanggala-402, which went missing off the coast of Bali, has run out. This was announced by the chief of staff of the Republic’s Navy, Admiral Yudo Margono, reports TASS…

As the military said, oxygen to support the life of the crew ran out at about 03:00 local time on April 24 (23 April 23:00 Moscow time).

According to the Detik portal, the rescuers managed to register electromagnetic radiation at a depth of 50-100 meters. Its source could be a missing submarine. The head of the press service of the Indonesian armed forces, Major General Ahmad Riad, added that in the near future a ship with special equipment will arrive in the search area and will be able to establish the radiation source.

The submarine KRI Nanggala-402, with 53 sailors on board, was conducting torpedo exercises when it stopped communicating. On April 21, near the island of Bali, where the submarine disappeared, traces of an oil spill were found. And on April 23, an unidentified object with high magnetism was discovered near the place of the disappearance of the submarine. The authorities hope that this is the missing submarine, a ship with sonar was sent to the area.

Russia, the USA, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia offered their help in the search for the missing submarine. Singapore and Malaysia have already dispatched rescue vessels to the site of the submarine’s disappearance.