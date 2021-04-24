The supply of oxygen on the missing submarine KRI Nanggala-402, which was driven into the Indonesian island of Bali, ran out on Friday at approximately 23:00 Moscow time (3:00 local time). This was reported by the news portal Detik, citing the chief of staff of the Indonesian Navy, Admiral Yudo Margono.

It is noted that the rescuers only managed to register electromagnetic radiation at a depth of 50-100 m, the source of which may be a missing submarine.

The head of the press service of the armed forces of the republic, Major General Ahmad Riad, explained that “one of the vessels equipped with special equipment will soon arrive in the search area and will be able to establish the source of radiation.”

According to preliminary estimates, the submarine that disappeared on Wednesday is likely located about 90 km from the northern coast of Bali.

On April 21, the submarine conducted training torpedo launches near the island of Bali, but did not report the results of the exercises and stopped communicating. There are 53 people on board.

Two ships of the Navy with sonars were sent to the area of ​​disappearance of the submarine. Not far from the place where the submarine was before disappearing, an oil slick was found.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that Russia, the United States, France, Germany, India and Turkey offered their assistance in an operation to find the missing submarine.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, the KRI Nanggala 402 submarine was built in Germany in 1977 and entered service with the Indonesian Navy in 1981. In 2012, its two-year modernization was completed, which was carried out in South Korea.