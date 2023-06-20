After the disappearance at sea of ​​the five people who would know the remains of the Titanic, it was learned that the weather conditions have been a challenge for the expeditions of OceanGate Expeditions. British explorer Hamish Harding has mentioned that this is likely to be the only crewed mission to the Titanic in 2023 because of this.

The United States Coast Guard has sent a C-130 Hercules to search for a Canadian research submarine about 900 miles off Massachusetts’ Cape Cod.

On the other hand, the Halifax Rescue Coordination Center has provided a P8 Poseidon aircraft with underwater detection capabilities to aid in the search. In addition, it is known that the submarine is dependent on the Canadian research vessel ‘Polar Prince’ and measures 6.4 meters.

The Canadian Armed Forces have deployed personnel and the Coast Guard vessel ‘Kopit Hopson 1752’ has been mobilized.

Rescue teams from the US and Canada are multiplying their efforts to find a submersible with five people on board that disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean when it was going to explore the remains of the Titanic. She lost contact with the surface less than two hours after submerging. #AFP pic.twitter.com/cWBE0ALVLW — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) June 20, 2023

Why is the limit 96 hours?

According to information provided by US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger, the ship has a four day supply of oxygen, which means that this is the time limit to find the five crew members who were heading towards the Titanic. The team is doing everything possible to make the most of every moment.

According to the BBC, a ship carrying the submersible left St. John’s, the capital of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, on Saturday. The 59-year-old British explorer and billionaire businessman, Hamish Harding, indicated in a post on social networks that they were heading to the area of ​​​​the famous shipwreck, located about 900 nautical miles off Cape Cod, where the submersible was to make an exploration dive. Although no names have been officially confirmed.

The submersible carrying tourists to visit the deep-sea wreck of the Titanic off the coast of Canada remains missing for the third day in a row. US and Canadian authorities continue to search a wide area for the vessel.

According to the US Coast Guard, a pilot and four passengers were on board the submarine when it went missing on Sunday.

