The lead nuclear submarine (NPS) of project 885M “Yasen-M” “Kazan” will be handed over to the Russian Navy approximately on May 7. About it TASS a source in the military-industrial complex said.

“The ceremony of signing the acceptance certificate of Kazan and hoisting the Andreevsky flag on it will take place approximately on May 7,” the agency quotes the source on May 3.

He added that at the end of April, the nuclear submarine completed a checkout to the sea.

There is no official confirmation of these data.

Earlier, a source from the agency reported that the submarine will be handed over to the Navy for the Day of the Russian Navy, which will be celebrated on July 25 this year. The timing of the transfer of the submarine to the fleet was repeatedly postponed. According to previous plans, it was assumed that she would enter the Navy by the end of 2020, but for a number of reasons she did not complete the state test program on time. On December 31, the press service of Sevmash (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) reported that the Kazan nuclear submarine would be handed over to the fleet in 2021.

It is known that the submarine completed the program of launches of cruise missiles “Caliber” and “Onyx” in full during the tests.

The lead nuclear submarine of project 885M “Yasen-M” “Kazan” was launched on March 31, 2017. On September 25, 2018, she entered the factory sea trials. The main strike weapons of Project 885 / 885M submarines are cruise missiles “Onyx”, “Caliber”, and in the future – hypersonic “Zircons”.