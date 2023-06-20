There are 5 people in the missing submarine, including the CEO of the company that organized the trip to the wreck of the Titanic

Concern continues to grow for the passengers of the Titan submarine, the small submersible vessel used for guided tours of the wreck of the Titanic, which since yesterday has disappeared in the ocean floor. Here’s who the people on board are and how much time rescuers have to find them still alive.

The news spread in early afternoon yesterdayItalian time, and in these hours it is keeping people from all over the world in suspense.

The Titana small submarine belonging to a flotilla owned by OceanGate Expeditionshas in fact lost its traces after it sank in the Atlantic Ocean.

It was initially unclear whether there were any tourists on board, nor how many people in all were missing. In the last few hours, however, the situation was clearer.

They should be in the Titan 5 people in all. One of them would be French Paul Henri Nargeoletdive expert, submarine pilot and former ship commander.

Then there would be the British entrepreneur and hiking enthusiast Hamish Hardingthe Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawoodadministrator of the Seti Institute, and his son Suleman.

Finally on board it would also be found Stockton Rushthe CEO of OceanGate, the company that organized the mission.

Titanic excursion: how many hours of oxygen remain for the missing

According to US and Canadian media reports, the Titan would have lost its traces approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes after the start of the mission to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

Almost immediately the light came on rescue carwhich would employ many men and various means and tools of the latest generation.

However, as explained by one of the US Coast Guard commanders, the mission rescue is very complicatedconsidering the affected area which is very large and remote.

It’s a real race against time to save the five people aboard the Titan. From the moment of the dive, in fact, the pilot and the passengers would have about 96 hours of oxygen.

Since yesterday evening, when the searches began, the hours available would be 70 and their number keeps declining as time passes.