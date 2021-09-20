The crisis by the defense pact between Great Britain, the United States and Australia, which annuls the order to build 12 conventional submarines in France and replaces them with North American nuclear submarines built in the kingdom, does not stop.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American President Joe Biden they underestimated the reaction of France, which ordered the withdrawal of ambassadors from Washington and Canberra “for consultations.” A serious decision in diplomacy.

Although President Biden will speak “in the coming days” with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, this Monday a high-level meeting between France and Great Britain was canceled as a consequence of the crisis, which will weaken NATO and force the EU to defend itself.

Biden, architect of the controversial alliance, rides a bike in Delaware. Photo: AFP

Florence Parly, the French armed forces minister, will no longer meet her British counterpart this week, after her government accused Britain of “accepting a form of status from vassal “to the United States.

All amid a dispute over Australia’s decision to cancel a purchase agreement for € 56 billion for 12 diesel-electric French submarines, which were originally nuclear but were modified at the request of Australia.

A relationship crossed by Brexit

James Cleverly, Britain’s foreign minister, did not deny that the cancellation was a sign of France’s anger over the deal, acknowledging “ups and downs” in relations.

However, he insisted that the submarine deal “was not about France.” He added that it was designed to strengthen relations with the US and Australia, as well as to “make sure we have high-tech manufacturing jobs here in the UK.”



The defense alliance was a slight to the French president. Photo: AP

“All bilateral relations go through periods of tension. That is the inevitability of relations,” he said, continuing: “I have absolutely no doubt that ultimately our relationship with France will endure.”

Australia canceled the contract in favor of more sophisticated nuclear-powered submarines from Britain and the United States. The move angered President Macron. Probably the litigation ends in justice.

Australia said it had expressed “deep and grave” concerns about its submarine deal with the French months ago.

A vassal state?

Clément Beaune, France’s Minister of Europe, accused the British of bow down to Washington. “Our British friends explained to us that they were leaving the EU to create Global Britain. As you can see, it is a return to the American fold and the acceptance of a form of vassal status, ”France’s secretary for Europe told Public Sénat, a state television station.

Alok Sharma, Chairman of Cop26 in the Cabinet Office, told Times Radio: “I don’t see that we have anyone’s vassal status. What we have here is a deal between three close allies. It’s about security in the Indo-Pacific. As far as France is concerned, we will continue to have very close relations with them, in terms of security. through NATO”.

“It’s about providing stability and security around the world. Also from working more closely with some very, very old advocacy partners. The relationship with France. . . As I say, all bilateral relations go through periods of tension. That is the inevitability of relationships, as they are. “

With your back, swords to France

Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, rejected the claims French officials that Canberra had concealed its intentions to abandon the contract, saying its government had raised concerns about the capability of the Attack-class submarines, which the French Naval Group had contracted in 2016 to build.



Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister. Photo: EFE

“I think they would have had every reason to know that we had deep and grave concerns that the capability that the Attack-class submarine was delivering it was not going to satisfy our interests strategic. We made it very clear that we would make a decision based on our strategic national interest, ”Morrison said.

Australia, Britain and the United States have formed a security alliance, AUKUS, under which the United Kingdom and the United States will make their nuclear submarine technology available to Australia, which intends to build eight ships. The agreement was concluded in the middle of the G7 in Cornwall, where Macron was present, behind him.

This led Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Foreign Minister, to say: “There have been lies, duplicity, a great breach of trust and contempt,” denounced the French Foreign Minister who was the defense minister who negotiated the agreement. under the government of Francois Hollande.

Liz Truss, the new British chancellor, assured that the agreement “shows our willingness to be stubborn in defending our interests and in challenging unfair practices and evil acts”, seen as a reference to China.



The security alliance was woven in the G7 with its back to France. Photo: AP

France too is in dispute with Switzerland, after the Swiss opted for buy United States F-35 fighter jetss instead of French Rafale planes. Macron is said to have canceled a meeting with President Parmelin, scheduled for November.

“Entente cordial” in crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Macron need not “worry” about the security pact. Johnson said that “our love for France is unstoppable” and that there was still an “entente cordiale.”

“We are very, very proud of our relationship with France and it is of great importance to this country,” he added.

Not only was the deal an undoubted political blow to Boris Johnson, giving real content to his post-Brexit vision of a global Britain, but it was a humiliation for President Macron, whose government I had no idea of ​​the pact.

The depth of Macron’s anger was underscored by his decision to take the unprecedented step of calling French ambassadors to the United States and Australia. His government also lashed out verbally, referring to the deal as “treason” and labeling Britain a “vassal state.

France is a major NATO ally, one of the largest contributors to the alliance, and has taken the lead in combat missions against Islamist terrorists operating in the Sahel who pose a direct threat to Europe, including Britain. Just last week, French forces killed the head of the Islamic State in the Sahara.

The future of NATO

NATO was already under pressure for mismanagement of the United States of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Their cohesion had been further questioned by former President Trump’s frequent weakening of allies, even if a welcome side effect of his criticism was an increase in members’ military spending.

Macron himself had contributed to fraying alliances with his claims that NATO was “brain dead” and repeated demands for European “strategic autonomy”.

If the gap between the two is to be closed, it is essential that this episode does not lead to a further deterioration in relations between Britain and France. They are already at the lowest point in recent memory, with the two governments at odds over post-Brexit border controls, the migrants in the Channel and the Northern Ireland protocol.

Britain and France are the two main military powers of Europe, with common strategic interests in a neighborhood in which the United States has indicated that clearly losing interest. One way for the two sides to establish a more secure relationship would be for Johnson to accept an offer from the EU for a new post-Brexit security and defense pact.

As the EU’s main strategic player in the Indo-Pacific region, France has an important role to play, even if it has at times rejected the US hardline approach to China.

The diplomatically smart move would be for AUKUS partners to expand the new alliance to include France and, in fact, to Canada, his intelligence partner, equally despised in the deal.

