France recalls US and Australian ambassadors for ‘submarine case’ linked to the Aukus pact. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced this evening that French ambassadors to Australia and the United States have been recalled with immediate effect “for consultations”. “This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States “, explained the minister.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia – which renounced the purchase of French submarines – announced two days ago the birth of Aukus, a trilateral partnership for security, intended to share technology in the fields of cyber security, artificial intelligence, underwater systems and long range attack capabilities. In the framework of the pact, yes plans to equip Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

During the joint videoconference announcement by Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison, the American president had referred to the need to ensure the maintenance of a “free and open” Indo-Pacific area and to cope with “the current strategic environment of the region “.

Immediately after the announcement, the head of French diplomacy said he was “angry”: “It’s not done between allies”, he said with reference to Australia’s renunciation of the contract that bound it to France. “It’s a stab in the back.” Beyond Australia’s attitude, Le Drian also said he was concerned about “American behavior” and this “one-sided, brutal, unpredictable” decision that “looks a lot like what Trump was doing”. He then explained that he had learned “suddenly, from a statement by President Biden, that the contract between the Australians and France would be terminated”, and that the United States would make the Australians a nuclear offer whose name is unknown. content.

“We’ll see what happens,” he concluded. “Our position is very firm, of a total incomprehension and a request for explanations and clarifications from both sides”.