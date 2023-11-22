Judith Gardiner is Vice President of Growth and Emerging Markets at Equinix, the world’s leading digital infrastructure company. In her current role, Gardiner is focused on establishing and developing Equinix’s presence in the EMEA region, maintaining Equinix’s commitment to being the place where companies meet to discover new opportunities and accelerate business, IT and cloud.

Can you explain the strategic decision-making process that led to targeting the Mediterranean region for the expansion of digital connectivity hubs, particularly in places like Barcelona and Lisbon?

For centuries the Mediterranean has held a very advantageous geographical position from a strategic point of view, playing the key role as a communication channel between people and businesses and connecting the more consolidated markets with the emerging ones. The evolution of digital connectivity in the Mediterranean has meant that this corridor has once again become a fundamental crossroads, facilitating the transmission of digital telecommunications both at a hemispheric level, from North to South, and at a continental level, from East to West. The wave of submarine cable projects in the Mediterranean, together with the proliferation of service providers close to their landing points, is therefore set to spur economic growth for billions of people and thousands of businesses in Europe, Africa, Latin America and other developing regions.

Precisely for this reason, we are actively building and expanding our facilities near these alternative landing points in locations such as Genoa, Milan, Lisbon and Barcelona. This commitment includes the recent introduction of Equinix BA2, our latest Equinix IBX data center in Barcelona, ​​and the launch of our new Lisbon LS2 site, which is expected to be operational by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Indeed, although Marseille has historically been the busiest underwater destination in southern Europe, operators of the latest cable systems are increasingly looking for diverse landing sites along the northern Mediterranean coast. This diversification serves multiple purposes, including greater resilience in the event of force majeure events or international incidents.

How does Equinix envision the future of submarine cables, especially in light of the high demand for digital connectivity and investment forecasts for 2023? How will these developments impact Equinix’s approach to emerging markets over the next decade?

Based on publicly announced undersea projects, Telegeography predicts that more than $10 billion worth of new cables will come into service by the end of 2024, reflecting their crucial role, already evidenced by serving as the medium for 99% of all international communications traffic . But with growing demand for digital connectivity from businesses and consumers, undersea cables are set to play an increasingly critical role in promoting global connectivity.

Companies like Equinix are committed to investing in hubs catering to strategically located submarine cable operators, making digital infrastructure more accessible and affordable. With a strategic focus on cable landing points and the data they carry, our goal is to support the Internet Society’s mission to achieve 80% local caching and content delivery. That’s why we’re developing our industry-leading carrier-neutral colocation data centers and digital services in both existing and new markets. By expanding our global digital infrastructure across more regions and countries, we provide the essential framework needed to spur local business growth, while supporting international companies on their global digital transformation journey. The potential and possibilities are huge and very interesting.

For example, experts estimate that only 46.7% of Africa’s population is connected to the Internet, well below the global average of 63.2%. In this context, new cable systems under development and increased connectivity from international carriers will deliver large increases in capacity and bring the cost of bandwidth down to a competitive level. This will make affordable internet provision available to Africa’s digital economies, along with the ability to host content locally, ultimately improving the health, education, prosperity and well-being of nearly 1.3 billion people.

How does Equinix ensure that these interconnected landing sites provide optimal benefits to businesses and end users?

Just as roads and railways physically connect cities and towns, digital networks are the invisible highways on which data and information travel. Internet cables, both underground and submarine, together with satellites, connect families, companies and governments, conveying the most disparate contents, from financial transactions to medical records, from personal messages to streaming media, and finding their points of convergence in centers strategically placed interconnected data, enabling the instant flow of data we need to make the digital economy thrive.

In this context, interconnected landing sites are essential to realizing the potential of undersea cables, because they represent the most efficient and secure method for routing Internet traffic and storing data, ensuring that everything runs smoothly and efficiently. They transform the potential of submarine cables into a real advantage for companies and end users. This is why many metropolises located at the intersection of high concentrations of undersea cable traffic and high concentrations of end users have emerged as leading digital infrastructure hubs; and for this reason investing in these metropolises now puts us in an ideal position to support future submarine cable projects that arise.

Many of the new submarine cable projects driving digital growth in new and existing markets land in Equinix’s IBX data centers in the Mediterranean. For example, 2Africa, which will circle the African continent and be the longest undersea cable project ever built, lands its East Africa route at Equinix facilities in Genoa (GN1), Milan (ML5) and Barcelona (BA2 ). Additionally, the route serving West Africa terminates in Lisbon at Equinix LS1, with expansion to LS2 planned for 2024.

By establishing ourselves as the connectivity hub of the Mediterranean, we hope to democratize access to the connective capacity of submarine cables, helping our customers to exploit it quickly and without having to invest large amounts of capital.

Among Equinix’s various digital services, such as Equinix Fabric, Network Edge, and Equinix Metal, which do you believe is the most important for businesses looking to maximize their reach and capabilities in today’s digital landscape?

In the past, digital infrastructure served as a business enabler. Today, business leaders recognize that digital infrastructure is not just a supporting component, but forms the backbone of their existence and future success. It has transformed into a primary source of competitive advantage, pushing digital leaders to rethink every aspect of their infrastructure architecture to stay ahead of their customers’ ever-evolving needs and expectations.

In our interconnected world, where businesses collaborate in real time across distributed ecosystems to create and deliver value, an interconnection-focused approach to infrastructure is indispensable. To that end, thousands of companies around the world have experienced the benefits of integrating Equinix Cross Connects and Equinix digital services, including Equinix Fabric, Equinix Metal, and Network Edge, into their distributed digital infrastructure deployments. Without a doubt, the “base layer” for all of our digital services is Equinix Fabric.

Equinix Fabric enables you to securely and dynamically establish virtual connections, connecting to your customers, other customers, Equinix ecosystems, and other Internet resources. With Equinix Fabric, you can grow and shrink your network without having to manage physical infrastructure.

Given your focus on EMEA growth and emerging markets, what challenges have you encountered in establishing Equinix’s footprint in this vast region and what opportunities do you see on the horizon, especially as demand for digital infrastructure services increases ?

As a densely interconnected continent populated by hundreds of millions of potential customers, it’s no surprise that Europe is such an attractive expansion target for companies around the world. The Middle East and Africa are also very interesting markets that we aspire to explore further; however, in all cases, unique but similar challenges exist in all of these countries. Indeed, digital skills and infrastructure are key drivers for digital services. In this regard, Italian respondents to our Global Tech Trends Survey identified digital skills and IT talent shortages as the main challenges and threats for business, while they consider the quality and reliability of connectivity as the main aspect to take into consideration for business expansion into new geographic areas.

Furthermore, even when digital infrastructure becomes widely available and accessible in a country, the challenge of affordability often remains. The public Internet is effectively the business-to-consumer channel of the digital economy. As long as the cost of Internet access is prohibitive, the growth rate of a country’s digital economy will also be negative. This is why the telecom regulator also plays a key role in the digitalisation of a country; and why every country should adopt a digital vision that recognizes how bridging the digital divide provides benefits that go far beyond the economy, resulting in significant improvements in the health and quality of life of all.