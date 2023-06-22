Titanic, the co-founder of the OceanGate: “I think there is still time”

Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder with Stockton Rush of OceanGate, the company that operates the missing submarine said it was convinced it was there “longer than most people think” to save the Titan’s five occupants. “I’m sure Stockton and the rest of the crew realized days ago that the best thing they could do to secure their rescue was to stretch the reserve limits by relaxing as much as possible,” the now shareholder told Insider. minority of the company. “I strongly believe that the window of time available for their rescue is longer than most people think. I keep holding hopes for my friend and the rest of the crew”he added.

According to estimates, the oxygen reserves inside the Titan ran out a few hours ago, but research continues apace.

