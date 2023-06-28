Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

Even before the “Titan” accident, there was a serious problem on the seabed. A viral video shows the dive from 2022.

Kassel – The submarine “Titan” is said to have imploded not far from the Titanic on June 18, 2023. It wasn’t the first indication of security vulnerabilities – serious technical defects were also evident in a viral YouTube video.

Titan disaster: Viral YouTube video shows fatal technical defects

More and more experts are sure that the safety precautions on board the crashed submarine “Titan” were not sufficient. A former German passenger even says that the trip was “a suicide mission” – his dive, like others, had technical problems. The loss of contact with the mother ship did not only happen on the day of the accident. Already before Titan’s implosion fatal technical errors occurred in previous years. Other submarines have also imploded near the Titanic over time.

A video uploaded to YouTube shows serious technical problems during a dive. The video is originally from a BBC-Documentary series called “The Travel Show” and shows a dive of the “Titan” from the year 2022. When the diving capsule was only a few hundred meters from the Titanic, the helmsman at the time stated: “I don’t know what’s going on here right now .” The captain explained, “Oh no, we have a problem. All I can do right now is spin in circles.” The engines appeared to be working in opposite directions.

“I thought we wouldn’t make it” – passengers despair during the dive

A passenger who was on board during the trip put her hands in front of her face: “I was thinking that we won’t make it to the surface anymore,” she said after the trip. “We were only 300 meters from the Titanic, but we just couldn’t move.” During the trip, it was suspected that an engine had simply been installed incorrectly. OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, who died when the “Titan” imploded, and his team tried to solve the crisis from the surface.

Five Titanic tourists are dead: the pictures of the submarine drama – and the last photo of the “Titan” so far View photo gallery

The “Titan” 2022 was controlled with a Logitech gamepad – nothing unusual for trips with submarines. However, CEO Stockton Rush despaired of his own configuration. Stockton couldn’t remember exactly who the crew was, saying simply, “I don’t know.” After some time, with Stockton’s help, the crew managed to get the “Titan” under control. Something that the crew of the “Titan” did not manage to do on their last dive – probably also due to a lack of safety precautions. The future of the Titanic rides is still open. Some suspect that these are only now experiencing real hype.