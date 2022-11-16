One of the most important days in the relationship of a sentimental couple is, of course, their wedding, which is why they seek to make that event unforgettable, which is why a video has attracted a lot of attention on social networks where you can see a groom walking down the aisle inside a coffin.

Every day celebrations of nuptial unions are held around the world, which is why there are not a few couples who want their events to stand out from the rest, and it seems that the protagonists of the following viral story achieved it.

It was through the TikTok social network where a video was published in which you can see the moment in which the groom decided to get into a coffin and reach the altar inside it where he would wait for the arrival of his future wife.

However, not satisfied with arriving at the event inside the coffin, the man decided that, once and for all, it was best to arrive at the place aboard a hearseto complete the whole concept.

According to what can be seen in the viral clip, several people were in charge of carrying the coffin where the boyfriend was well accommodated. According to the medium The Irish Sunwere both groomsmen as bridesmaids who moved the “body” to the altar.

“This is a funeral? No, this is how my friend decided to walk down the aisle”, can be read in the text that was added to the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

Once the godparents and the ladies managed to get the coffin to the altar, it was opened and the man left without any inconvenience. After that, he placed himself in his place waiting for his fiancée.

As expected, the recording uploaded to TikTok could not go unnoticed by Internet users, becoming viral in a very short time, which, so far, has accumulated more than 8.2 million reproductions, as well as more than 789 thousand “likes” and thousands of comments. In the comment box, many netizens advised the bride not to marry the man, considering it disrespectful for her to arrive at the wedding in this way.