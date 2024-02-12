They launch an alleged molotov bomb inside the garage of a house in Guadalajara this Sunday night.

Reports to emergency numbers reached Guadalajara firefighters of the fire in the garage of a house in Echeverria colony.

Guadalajara Firefighters Together with municipal police, they arrived at the home located at the intersection of Artemio Alpízar and Bartolomé Gutiérrez streets.

When they arrived at the place, they realized that the fire It had already been suffocated by the same residents of the street.

With buckets of water, the neighbors managed to quell the fire caused by a alleged Molotov cocktail with gasoline.

According to what witnesses told the authorities, subjects on board a vehicle they dropped the bomb to the house and later flee.

It transcended the place according to the local media Night Guard that the attack occurred for a neighborhood dispute.

So far the authorities have not confirmed or identified any of the attackers.