The Sharjah City Municipality announced the transfer of 5,857 parking spaces in some areas to parking lots subject to fees throughout the week and public holidays, in various parts of the city, within the second phase of the total number of parking spaces that will be transferred, with the aim of organizing the process of providing public parking and making it available to the public at all times and preventing ill Exploitation of it, and in response to the desire of a large sector of customers, and this step also comes in line with the strategic plan of the municipality aimed at supporting the capabilities of the city of Sharjah in tourism, investment and housing attractions, and providing the best services to residents and visitors.

In this context, the Director General of the Sharjah City Municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, affirmed that the municipality is keen to create and provide public parking spaces for the public on an ongoing basis, as it works according to annual plans to subject new areas to fees according to a set of indicators that are taken into account as the quality and nature of the area, and the readiness of the infrastructure. The density of vehicles, the vitality of the sector, and the quality of the commercial and industrial establishments in the area, then the municipality prepares the parking lots in the concerned area in an orderly manner, and begins installing small and large signboards that clarify that the area has been subject to fees and clarify work schedules and payment mechanism.

For his part, Assistant Director General of the Customer Service Sector, Khaled bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, explained that subjecting areas to fees throughout the week and official holidays comes in response to the public’s observations about the lack of adequate parking spaces in many vital areas during the holidays, because those who live in them park their vehicles for hours as they are not It is paid during the holiday, so the municipality worked to subject it to fees during the holidays to allow area visitors to obtain parking at any time, indicating that the owners of annual subscriptions to public parking lots can use all parking spaces in the area, whether they are subject to fees for days of the week or those that are exempt From fees on Fridays and public holidays

In a related context, Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, director of the Public Parking Department, explained that the parking spaces subject to fees throughout the week and public holidays can be inferred through the blue panels installed on the signage signs in those areas, which number 579, indicating that the decision includes all streets. In Al-Ghuwair, the inner streets in Al-Shuwaihiyyin, Al-Zahra Street in Al-Musalla and Al-Ghuwair areas, Al-Khaleej Al-Arabi Street in Al-Nabaa, Al-Ghuwair, Al-Majarah and Al-Shuwaihiyyen areas, Al-Mureija Street in Al-Marija and Al-Jubail areas, Al-Wahda Street in Al-Nahda and Al-Majaz 2 areas, Al-Corniche Street in Al-Majaz areas 1, 2 and 3, and Jamal Street Abdel Nasser in both directions in Al Majaz 2, and Al Ittihad Street in Al Nahda.

Abu Ghazeen stated that the municipality provides more than 50 thousand parking spaces subject to fees in various areas of Sharjah city, and work is underway to subject 3500 additional parking spaces to fees in the areas of Al-Khan and Al-Muzar, indicating that the municipality provides many means for paying the fees, such as using coins that are placed in a collection device. Fees, text messages, prepaid cards or through an electronic wallet that will be launched soon, and the customer can charge it with a balance and then pay through it, or through the various seasonal subscriptions provided by the Sharjah City Municipality.





