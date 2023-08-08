We all dream of having the latest technological products at an affordable price, but this is not always possible. Different regulations and tax systems in various countries can make this especially more difficult. For example, a while ago Türkiye was selling the iphone most expensive in the world, and thanks to taxes, he was making even more money than Manzana.

However, such situations also increase interest in smuggling. Recently, in Chinaauthorities arrested a man who was trying to smuggle 68 iPhones across the border. Here are the details… Smuggling is a serious problem in every country in the world. Unfortunately, China is no exception. Recently, a man tried to secretly introduce 68 iPhones used in the country.

According to a report released by authorities, on the night of July 31, this man, wearing a short-sleeved dark blue shirt, attempted to cross the border. He chose the “No declaration necessary” lane at the border checkpoint. However, the way he walked was strange. He moved very stiff and heavy. This caught the attention of customs agents, so they arrested him. After checking it carefully, they found something amazing. The man had 68 iPhones ancient ones taped around his waist, belly, and legs. The case is being handled in accordance with the stipulated regulations.

Although this situation surprised us quite a bit, it is not that shocking for customs agents. The people who work there almost come across similar cases every day.

Guide: gizmochina

Author’s note: The ingenuity to break the rules will never cease to amaze me, and to entertain me.