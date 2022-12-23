Zapopan, Jalisco.- For “a family problem” a man was shot At a family reunion by his cousin in zapopanJalisco.

The events occurred while both subjects were meeting at a farm in the Colonia Arenales Tapatíos.

According to preliminary information, a man pulled out his gun and shot the other subject, who are presumed to be cousins.

They came to the facts municipal paramedics to the address located between Estaño and Tezontle streets in the municipality of Zapopan.

The injured 40-year-old man was treated by the elements, who reported that he has at least two gunshot wounds.

One of them in the middle clavicular area and another in the thorax that is “a dead end entrance” for which he was transferred for emergency medical attention.

His state of health worsened on the way to a nearby health center, for which the official response of his medical situation is awaited.

The paramedics of the Green Cross Las Águilas They said that everything was due to an alleged family problem.

The attacker fled the site and so far no arrest has been reported after the events.

With information from TV Azteca