A Spanish individual sentenced to three years and four months in prison for mistreating his last two partners requested a pardon from the Government after registering as a woman.

He argues that, after changing sex, he is considered “a new person” and different from the person convicted of gender violence.

The case came to light when the convicted person filed an appeal in court to avoid being imprisoned. The lawyer María José Atoche, in charge of defending the two abused women, was the one who made this peculiar situation known.

The individual, originally from Seville, has two sentences for gender violence against him. The second, with a sentence of 40 months in prison, is now final.

However, last July, surprisingly, She registered in the Civil Registry under the name Milan (her real name being Antonio), stating that she identifies as a woman despite being born a man.

In Spain there is a Trans Law that allows legal gender change.

Spanish legislation, under the ‘Trans Law’, allows any Spanish citizen over 16 years of age to request a legal gender change in the Civil Registry without requiring medical, psychological reports or medical body modification procedures.



After her change of registration as a woman, the individual requested a pardon, a process that lawyer Atoche regrets not being able to influence at this time, since the period for her challenge is pending.

According to the lawyer, during the judicial process, The convicted man never showed signs of wanting to change gender. In addition, he underwent two psychiatric evaluations that did not reveal any circumstances that justified his request. He also claimed to suffer from psychopathy, a claim that was discarded.

The two victims maintained relations with the now convicted man four years ago and, sometimes, without mutual knowledge, They denounced the man for abuse, injuries, coercion and humiliation.

The individual even broke the two restraining orders imposed by the court, which resulted in eight months of preventive detention. He currently wears an electronic monitoring device to avoid approaching one of the victims, although this measure will expire in 2024.

In the case of the other victim, the trial took place in March, and the prison sentence was complemented by a fine of 8,000 euros (equivalent to $8,560 at the current exchange rate), of which he has only paid half so far.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.

