By “causes of jealousy” a subject beat a woman up and later with a forkcausing various injuries to his body.

The events occurred in the Sendas de Tesistan neighborhood in zapopanin the state of Jalisco, last year.

According to Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FE) the subject was identified and captured as the author of the attempted femicide.

“The indicated person is Jonathan P. who, according to the investigations, in the year 2022 lived with a woman,” they explained through a press release.

“For reasons of jealousy, he allegedly attacked her with blows as well as with a fork,” the statement continued.

The subject was captured on May 12while the month of the events that occurred in 2022 was not mentioned.

The prosecutor’s office determined said subject as the possible person responsible for the attempted femicide.

“The judicial order that allowed his capture was obtained and he is now at the disposal of the Judge of Control and Oral Trial Specialized in Violence against Women of the First Judicial District.” See also Have you seen her? Activate Amber Alert for the disappearance of Ana Paola Ramírez Becerril in CDMX