On July 23, the head of the press center of the Yug group, Vadim Astafyev, reported that the Russian military had repelled attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk, Oleksandr-Kalinovsk and Maryinsk directions.

“The units of the “Southern” group of forces successfully repelled the attacks of the assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsky, Aleksandro-Kalinovsky and Maryinsky directions. Fire support for Ukrainian attack aircraft was provided by artillery and tanks at closed firing positions, ”he quotes him as saying. “RIA News”.

As Astafiev noted, Russian intelligence quickly revealed the advancement of Ukrainian militants, the armored vehicles of the enemy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed before going on the attack.

According to him, army aviation and the crew of the anti-tank missile system of motorized riflemen of the 3rd Army Corps destroyed three tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Bogdanovka and Kleschi.

Also, during the counter-battery fight, artillerymen eliminated a D-30 howitzer and a 120-mm mortar in the Verkhnekamensky area. In addition, a 150-millimeter 2A65 Msta-B gun was destroyed in the Izmailovka area.

On the eve of Astafiev said that the Russian military repelled the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Adveevsky and Soledar-Artemovsky directions.

On the same day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said that Russian forces had repulsed seven attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and killed up to 170 militants in the Krasnoliman direction. Also, a point of temporary deployment of foreign mercenaries in the village of Gocharovskoye, Chernihiv region, was destroyed, and a blow was struck at an aviation fuel depot in the Kirovograd region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

