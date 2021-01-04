With a lackluster, but ultimately sovereign 2-0 win against VfL Wolfsburg Borussia Dortmund celebrated a successful start to the new year. Jadon Sancho was the BVB match winner with a goal and a template – in an interview with the kicker Club boss Hans-Joachim Watzke commented on the young Englishman. Erling Haaland and Youssoufa Moukoko were also topics of conversation.
It took until matchday 14 before Jadon Sancho was able to score his first Bundesliga goal of the current season. After a counterattack, the super talent pushed in stoppage time against VfL Wolfsburg to make it 2-0 – at BVB, of course, they hope that the knot will break with the hit and that Sancho will return to his super form from last season when he scored 34 points , can connect.
The main reason for his recent form low is the move to Manchester United that was canceled in the summer. Compared to the kicker Aki Watzke confirms that the 20-year-old “subconsciously may have already adjusted a little for a change [hat]. I think he had at least thought so much about it that he lost his ease. For weeks now, I have found him trying very hard. The magic, as Edin Terzic put it, isn’t back yet, but he hasn’t forgotten anything. “
But Watzke is certain that Sancho, who is “still one of the greatest talents”, only needs “two or three success stories in a row” before things can “quickly improve again”.
In addition, the managing director reveals that a transfer of the exceptional talent was never really concrete anyway – rather, the transfer sum of 120 million euros speculated in the media never existed in reality. And if you then get signaled at some point that of the amount offered a large part is only to be paid in a few years, it will finally be a pure theoretical discussion. “
Speaking of the theoretical discussion: Watzke will inevitably also expect this in the coming months with the Erling Haaland case, which is repeatedly associated with an early change. Chelsea, Man City, Barça and Real Madrid are named as interested parties.
The 61-year-old doesn’t believe that the Norwegian will really aim for a transfer this summer: “Erling and his agent Mino Raiola know what they have in us. I can only advise him to do it the way we do Robert Lewandowski. Back then he gave himself the time to mature into an absolutely world-class player in Dortmund. You won’t be able to do that in a year. Because it is clear that if Erling should leave us at some point, he will only go to an even bigger club. “
Youssoufa Moukoko is not quite as far as his strike partner, but Watzke is sure that the 16-year-old will “make his way” – “that is not a question”. He was very happy that Edin Terzic (unlike Lucien Favre) had the courage to bring Moukoko on from the start, “but I also saw how much Youssoufa felt under pressure after all. In the first few games I didn’t have the impression that he is the one you know from the offspring. The situation was – of course and understandable – difficult for him. In Berlin he was there, at the latest after the shot into the post. And at this point he will now be safe also carry on. “
