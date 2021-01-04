But Watzke is certain that Sancho, who is “still one of the greatest talents”, only needs “two or three success stories in a row” before things can “quickly improve again”.

In addition, the managing director reveals that a transfer of the exceptional talent was never really concrete anyway – rather, the transfer sum of 120 million euros speculated in the media never existed in reality. And if you then get signaled at some point that of the amount offered a large part is only to be paid in a few years, it will finally be a pure theoretical discussion. “

The 61-year-old doesn’t believe that the Norwegian will really aim for a transfer this summer: “Erling and his agent Mino Raiola know what they have in us. I can only advise him to do it the way we do Robert Lewandowski. Back then he gave himself the time to mature into an absolutely world-class player in Dortmund. You won’t be able to do that in a year. Because it is clear that if Erling should leave us at some point, he will only go to an even bigger club. “