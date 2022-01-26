Subaru looks to the new customers who approach the brand and offers them a program that rewards the choice in favor of the car manufacturer of the Pleiades. It is about SubaruSafe8, 8-year unlimited warranty for all those who purchase a Japanese brand car for the first time. This initiative was born on the basis of the commercial success of SubaruSafe5 and continuing to exploit two of the strengths of the brand, reliability and durability, thus offering customers solutions that can respond to the main concerns.

The SubaruSafe8 initiative includes an 8-year extended warranty with no mileage limit; “bumper to bumper” cover linked to the chassis number (therefore also valid in the event of transfer of ownership). Back to 3-year factory warranty o 100,000 km adds up to an extension of a further 5 annuities thus bringing the total number of years covered by warranty to 8. The condition of unlimited mileage, finally, creates a unicum in the market, completing the product offer from unquestionably high value.

“Subaru positions itself as a forerunner brand in terms of Customer care, being the first to introduce the 8-year” bumper to bumper “unlimited mileage warranty on the automotive market” – declared Nicola Torregiani, General Manager Sales and After Sales – “With SubaruSafe8 we offer our customers a truly unique service in the automotive landscape, which comes from the reliability of our cars and which enhances their durability and residual value over time, characteristics that distinguish us and are often decisive for the choice in phase. of purchase “.