Saying Subaru and then thinking about rallies is now a custom, after the successes of the era of Colin McRae. The nineties cemented this Japanese brand in the minds of sports car lovers, capable of giving emotion through its stylistic lines. This sentiment was fueled just a few hours ago by the Twitter account of Subaru USA, which previewed the main lines of the model WRX.

The next rally icon is on the horizon. Stay tuned for the newest WRX, coming at full throttle. Sign up to get the latest updates at https://t.co/R7daO6AW1e. #SubaruWRX pic.twitter.com/TLhiCZCLUO – Subaru (@subaru_usa) June 29, 2021

Subaru is therefore preparing the return of a sedan that should absolutely be worth the price of the ticket: according to what is seen in the video it should be a hatchback with a conspicuous air intake on the bonnet. Below will be housed the classic supercharged boxer which is the flagship of the mechanics of the Casa delle Pleiadi: in this case probably a 2.4-liter turbocharged 260 horsepower also fitted to the Outback. The Japanese manufacturer today markets the WRX in the United States and Japan, unfortunately not in Italy.

In terms of design, it seems to be an evolution compared to what Subaru currently offers: a choice based on maintaining tradition. The official presentation should take place by the end of the current year. Second Car And Driver the WRX should have a small rear spoiler, four tailpipes and generous fenders. The subsequent STi model should instead mount, as usually happens, a larger rear wing, up to 400 horsepower.

The word electrification is never mentioned by Subaru about this car. On this subject there is the utmost mystery. In the past, Forbes has also talked about a hybrid choice to keep the WRX alive in multiple markets. But in the United States there are also those who openly deny that there can be a hybrid version, not to mention a full electric that is considered absolutely out of every possibility. Honda, however, teaches that even icons can go towards the hybrid, as happened for example to the Civic.